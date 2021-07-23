Disney World's Cinderella Castle Completes 50th Anniversary Royal Makeover
Entertainment Lauren Bowman July 23, 2021
Guests were greeted Friday morning with the final embellishments to the iconic Cinderella’s Castle in Walt Disney World.
For the past year, Imagineers have been giving the park’s centerpiece a royal makeover in preparation for the 50th Anniversary celebration.
The concept art first emerged at the beginning of 2020 with a color scheme that bared a strong resemblance to Sleeping Beauty’s castle at Disneyland, and plans went full-steam ahead amidst the COVID-19 brief shutdown.
When the park reopened to guests on July 11th, they were greeted with a revitalized castle.
Since then Walt Disney World has been adding details to the castle, like gold bunting and sparkly embellishments in gradual stages.
But now the makeover is deemed as complete as the signature crest has been adorned. Concluding the EARidescent makeover, the crest is embossed with a large ‘50’ in gold and matching gold trim.
The rest of the emblem matches the EARisecent coloring that represents “The World’s Most Magical Celebration”.
On October 1, 2021, Walt Disney World will begin an 18-month long event to celebrate the park’s opening fifty years ago. Cinderella’s Castle will remain the showpiece for Magic Kingdom’s new nighttime spectacular “Disney Enchantment” replacing the current show, “Happily Ever After”. The iconic ‘Partners’ statue – that sits before the castle – is also undergoing a thorough cleaning in anticipation of the event. And visitors will have more photo opportunities with the installation of fan-favorite Disney characters as gold statues throughout the park.
Sponsored Content
-
Do you know Excellence El Carmen?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
Become a Belize Specialist and Start Selling This Diverse Destination
For more information on Orlando
For more Entertainment News
More by Lauren Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS