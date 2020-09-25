Disney’s Animal Kingdom Welcomes Its Newest Member – A Baby Giraffe
Entertainment Lauren Bowman September 25, 2020
Earlier this week, Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcomed a healthy newborn Masai giraffe.
The giraffe weighed 153 and was described as ‘feisty’ by caretakers.
Although the baby is considered healthy, it will be a couple of months before visitors will be able to see the newborn on the park's Kilimanjaro Safaris adventure.
This marks the 35th giraffe born to the park. The last time a baby giraffe was born was in 2019, where the bundle of joy made its debut in front of park guests.
Disney works closely with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to ensure responsible breeding of the park’s animals through the Species Survival Program. Masai giraffes were declared endangered in 2019 after a steady decline of the species was noted by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
Therefore it has become even more important for organizations like Disney who focus on conservation and the preservation of our environment to continue the breeding of endangered species. On the same day as the giraffe’s birth, the park announced that three white rhinos were pregnant.
The theme park has already welcomed two other newborns earlier this year – a baby zebra and a baby prehensile-tailed porcupine.
Disney has been committed to the protection and care of all its animals since Disney’s Animal Kingdom opened in 1998. With its main goal of getting guests excited about conservation and showing the importance of the park’s numerous animal programs.
For those interested in how Disney cares for more than 5,000 animals, they have released a brand-new docuseries on Disney+ today showing their care and attention to each species.
