Nickelodeon Riviera Maya Reveals More Aqua Nick Water Park Details
Officials in Mexico announced new details about the new Aqua Nick water theme park scheduled to open this summer with Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya.
Found adjacent to the resort, Aqua Nick will span six acres and feature 21 slides and two lazy rivers encompassing a total of more than 4,100 feet, including The Big Plunge, Riptide Rush and Bowl Blaster.
PAW Patrol Adventure Bay will offer softer excitement for small children, with slides like Pups Away, Puppy Plunge and more. Older guests looking for more of a thrill will enjoy the 720-foot Adventure River.
The water park will also offer a 1,230-foot lazy river that features iconic Nickelodeon sculptures and surprises along the way, as well as Bikini Bottom Beach, a multilevel water playground hosted by SpongeBob SquarePants.
The property will also feature five food and beverage establishments and Cabana rentals equipped with lounge beds, a fully stocked mini-bar, a personal pool butler, a special menu, spa offerings and more.
Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya is scheduled to debut in June and bookings are already open. The family-friendly property will be equipped with 280 oceanfront swim-up suites, as well as four rooftop Signature Suites, including the Pineapple Suite and the Turtle Lair Suite.
