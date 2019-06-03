Universal Studios Hollywood Launches Its First-ever July 4th Fireworks Spectacular
Entertainment Laurie Baratti June 03, 2019
Universal Studios Hollywood has just announced its first-ever July 4th spectacular celebration, which will light up the skies above L.A. with an incredible array of fireworks from multiple locations within the theme park, and all included in the price of admission. The All-American holiday pyrotechnics extravaganza, synchronized to a score of Universal-themed music and patriotic favorites, begins at 9:30 pm.
The fireworks display won’t be the only thing illuminating the night sky, as “Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle” makes its return to the “Wizarding World of Harry Potter”, hypnotizing guests with its own set of spectacular lights, stunning live special-effects, and an atmospheric musical score created by John Williams. Shows will run during select nights from June 22 through August 11, 2019.
As darkness falls over Hogwarts castle, Dementors, Death Eaters, and other sinister creatures cloak the stone-clad walls of Hogwart’s Castle, as the beloved wizarding school is invaded by beings from the darker side of magic. Onlookers will witness firsthand the invasion of the fire-engulfed army of Inferi, shudder at the soul-draining breath of Dementors™, and cringe at the haunting image of Lord Voldemort.
Of course, shows aren’t the only way for guests to get into the celebratory spirit. The park’s wide range of immersive rides and attractions bring guests’ favorite movies and television shows to life right before their eyes. Its highly-themed lands include “Despicable Me Minion Mayhem”, “Super Silly Fun Land”, as well as “Springfield” — the hometown of America’s favorite animated TV family — located adjacent to the award-winning “The Simpsons Ride™”, and DreamWorks Theatre, featuring “Kung Fu Panda Adventure.”
Fan-favorite rides include “Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey” and “Flight of the Hippogriff” at “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter”; while, in other areas of the park, such thrill rides as “Fast & Furious—Supercharged” and “King Kong 360 3D” top visitors’ to-do lists; not to mention the highly-anticipated Summer 2019 opening of “Jurassic World—The Ride.”
With so much going on at this global entertainment destination, this is the perfect opportunity for residents to take advantage of Univeral’s new California Neighbor Pass, which invites visitors to enjoy 175 days of fun for just $149 when purchased online (blackout dates and some restrictions apply).
Universal Orlando Resort in Florida will also be hosting its own Independence Day celebration, featuring three days packed with family-friendly excitement from July 4-6, 2019, where guests can take part in a character dance party, and enjoy amazing pyrotechnics, thrilling rides, and live musical performances.
For more information, visit www.universalstudioshollywood.com.
