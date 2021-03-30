Last updated: 11:26 AM ET, Tue March 30 2021

Walt Disney World Debuts New Ticketing Option for Some Guests

Entertainment Lauren Bowman March 30, 2021

Disney MagicMobile Service
Disney MagicMobile Service. (photo via Walt Disney World Resort Media)

Guests walking into Magic Kingdom and other Walt Disney World Resorts today will have a brand new way to enter: via their mobile phones with Disney MagicMobile. This new feature – available through the My Disney Experience App and currently only available for iPhone users (those with iOS 14.4 or later) – will allow guests to skip the ticketing lines on their way into the theme parks.

Kiosks located at each of the park entrances have required guests to either have a park card loaded with their theme park tickets or a Magic Band to enter. For those who opted for the former, even if tickets were purchased online ahead of time, this meant having to wait in line at the ticketing box for a card to be loaded with your theme park tickets. Now these guests can skip the ticket box and enter the park with just their phone.

ADVERTISING
My Disney Experience App
My Disney Experience App (Photo via Walt Disney World)

Much like contactless, tap-to-pay features, Disney’s new MagicMobile allows users to present their theme park ticket with just a tap of their phone. Guests will need to set up the option ahead of time by following the prompts in the My Disney Experience app.

MORE Entertainment
Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Walt Disney World

PeopleMover Ride at Disney World's Magic Kingdom To...

Travel TV Host Samantha Brown at Hungarian Parliament

Samantha Brown’s 'Places To Love' Returns...

Pixar Pier in Disney California Adventure Park

Disneyland Announces Multiyear Public Planning Effort

After clicking on Disney MagicMobile Pass, guests will then need to ‘Set Up Your Mobile Pass’. This option allows for you to customize your pass along with adding others – like children – to your pass. If you choose to give the app access for the Express Pass, then you can even use the tap option without having to unlock your phone – especially good if your phone is running low on battery.

The MagicMobile pass is much like a Disney Magic Band in that it also can act as your key to your hotel room. This means no more having to wait at the front desk to check into your hotel room. Your Walt Disney World Resort will send you a notification when your hotel room is ready; maps of the different properties are available through the My Disney Experience app, and you can just walk into your room.

Guests can even link their Disney PhotoPass photos and videos to the app allowing these to connect directly to their profile. Apple users can also use their Apple Watch to tap into the parks and their hotel rooms.

Walt Disney World is constantly enhancing its procedures to make things as seamless as possible for guests. They are already testing facial recognition technology at the Magic Kingdom entrance as well. The MagicMobile is only in the initial phases with the expectation that Android users will soon gain access to the feature as well.

For more Entertainment News

More by Lauren Bowman

Lauren Bowman
Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom

PeopleMover Ride at Disney World's Magic Kingdom To Reopen

Samantha Brown’s 'Places To Love' Returns With Fourth Season

Disneyland Announces Multiyear Public Planning Effort

Witness Docs and Atlas Obscura Partner To Release New Daily Travel Podcast

TravelPulse Podcast: Finding Unique and Obscure Travel Experiences

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS