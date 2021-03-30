Walt Disney World Debuts New Ticketing Option for Some Guests
Guests walking into Magic Kingdom and other Walt Disney World Resorts today will have a brand new way to enter: via their mobile phones with Disney MagicMobile. This new feature – available through the My Disney Experience App and currently only available for iPhone users (those with iOS 14.4 or later) – will allow guests to skip the ticketing lines on their way into the theme parks.
Kiosks located at each of the park entrances have required guests to either have a park card loaded with their theme park tickets or a Magic Band to enter. For those who opted for the former, even if tickets were purchased online ahead of time, this meant having to wait in line at the ticketing box for a card to be loaded with your theme park tickets. Now these guests can skip the ticket box and enter the park with just their phone.
Much like contactless, tap-to-pay features, Disney’s new MagicMobile allows users to present their theme park ticket with just a tap of their phone. Guests will need to set up the option ahead of time by following the prompts in the My Disney Experience app.
After clicking on Disney MagicMobile Pass, guests will then need to ‘Set Up Your Mobile Pass’. This option allows for you to customize your pass along with adding others – like children – to your pass. If you choose to give the app access for the Express Pass, then you can even use the tap option without having to unlock your phone – especially good if your phone is running low on battery.
The MagicMobile pass is much like a Disney Magic Band in that it also can act as your key to your hotel room. This means no more having to wait at the front desk to check into your hotel room. Your Walt Disney World Resort will send you a notification when your hotel room is ready; maps of the different properties are available through the My Disney Experience app, and you can just walk into your room.
Guests can even link their Disney PhotoPass photos and videos to the app allowing these to connect directly to their profile. Apple users can also use their Apple Watch to tap into the parks and their hotel rooms.
Walt Disney World is constantly enhancing its procedures to make things as seamless as possible for guests. They are already testing facial recognition technology at the Magic Kingdom entrance as well. The MagicMobile is only in the initial phases with the expectation that Android users will soon gain access to the feature as well.
