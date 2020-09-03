Attend a Live, Interactive Virtual Oktoberfest Celebration This Year
Features & Advice Laurie Baratti September 03, 2020
Like so many other beloved traditions, this year’s official Oktoberfest celebration may be canceled, but audiences worldwide can still indulge in its signature brand of Bavarian revelry thanks to the vision of EF Go Ahead Tours, which curates small-group travel experiences.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented people from physically traveling the world, EF Go Ahead Tours has come up with a way to bring some of the world’s most celebrated experiences directly to travelers.
Its ‘Online Escapes’ is a collection of live, interactive online sessions that allow participants to access unique global experiences hosted by local experts. These specialist guides do more than educate about such subjects as food, wine, art or fitness—they reveal secrets of their culture and deliver to audiences the authentic gifts of world travel.
For the Oktoberfest edition, one of EF Go Ahead Tours’ most experienced Tour Directors—who is also a Munich resident and Oktoberfest expert—Alex Peterson, will lead several one-hour Online Escapes, interactive and live from Germany, from mid-September through mid-October 2020. This small-group experience will closely mirror tour elements that would typically be part of the company’s in-person itineraries.
Himself a native of Germany, Peterson is uniquely qualified to host the online small-group tour and share his insider knowledge about all things Oktoberfest, having led tours in Munich for decades, as well as hundreds of tours across Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Hungary, Czech Republic, Northern Italy and more.
Peterson will begin with a brief history of the festival (the origins of which were a wedding celebration that took place over two centuries ago) and then dish about traditional food and beverages that attendees can replicate at home, plus recommend which songs participants will want to raise a glass to. Because the event is live and interactive, participants can ask questions along the way.
Here are the available dates for this special Online Escape (additional dates will be added upon demand), which is priced at $19 per device:
—Saturday, September 19, 2020
—Wednesday, September 23, 2020
—Saturday, September 26, 2020
—Wednesday, September 30, 2020
—Sunday, October 4, 2020
If you prefer to plan your own gathering, all Online Escapes can also be scheduled as private small-group experiences for a small additional charge.
For more information, visit goaheadtours.com.
