Record Number of Travelers Expected for Independence Day Holiday Period
Features & Advice Donald Wood June 25, 2019
A new study found that a record-breaking number of American travelers will hit the road for an Independence Day getaway this year.
The data revealed by AAA Travel estimates around 49 million people will drive, fly, cruise or travel in another way during the Fourth of July holiday period, which translates to an additional 1.9 million people traveling this year when compared to 2018 (a 4.1 percent increase).
For those hitting the road for the holiday, AAA predicts a record-high 41.4 million Americans will travel by automobile, which will cause delays as much as four times a normal commute. The data found that July 3 will be the worst day on the roads, followed by July 5 and July 7.
The rise in the number of travelers taking a vacation has been attributed to lower gas prices, a decline in unemployment, robust consumer spending and rising disposable incomes.
“As Independence Day approaches, it’s time for the much-loved family road trip and this year will be one for the record books, with more Americans than ever planning vacations,” AAA Travel vice president Paula Twidale said in a statement. “This holiday builds on the strong travel demand seen for Memorial Day, and with schools now out of session across the country, families coast to coast are eager to travel.”
In total, AAA estimates 3.96 million people will fly to their destinations (a 5.3 percent increase) and another 3.55 million passengers will travel via trains, buses and cruise ships. For those renting a car, the average rates are five percent higher than last year at $69 daily.
As for the top Independence Day travel destinations, Orlando tops the list as the most popular, followed by Honolulu, Seattle, Las Vegas and Anaheim. Rounding out the top 10 is New York City, Boston, Maui, Anchorage and Chicago.
Most travelers looking to have an international adventure for Independence Day will likely be visiting the top-five destinations, including Rome, London, Dublin, Paris and Vancouver.
