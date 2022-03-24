Last updated: 02:00 AM ET, Thu March 24 2022

Senior Travelers Are Taking More Spring Break Trips

Features & Advice Janeen Christoff March 24, 2022

Senior tourists
Senior tourists. (photo via Geber86/Getty Images)

The pandemic has possibly created a new trend for seniors--springtime trips are seeing a boom.

Travel insurance aggregator Squaremouth.com analyzed sales data for trips in March and April booked by baby boomers (born 1946-1964) and the silent generation (born 1945 or before) and found that they are spending more on trips and are the top age group booking trips.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Doubtful Sound, Fiordland, New Zealand

New Zealand May Raise Fees for Foreign Travelers Upon Reopening

Sargassum on a beach in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

Mexican Caribbean Destinations Adding Sargassum Barriers in April

Cinque Terre

Countries That Have Changed Travel Entry Requirements in March

JetBlue Airbus A320

JetBlue, Qatar Airways Expand Global Partnership

Mother And Children Relaxing In Car During Road Trip (Photo via monkeybusinessimages / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Road Trips Will Be the Most Popular Type of Travel This Summer

Key Takeaways

Squaremouth.com's research showed that travelers born before 1965 are spending more this spring break compared to pre-pandemic years. This year, travelers are insuring trips that are 5 percent more expensive than in 2019 and 12 percent more expensive than trips taken in 2021.

The average trip cost per traveler is $2,943.14 for baby boomers and $3,053.06 for the silent generation in 2022.

Baby boomers have now reclaimed the spot as the top traveling age group. Gen-Xers briefly surpassed Baby Boomers during the pandemic, but have once again been overshadowed by their older counterparts. Baby boomers currently make up 28 percent of sales for spring break trips, versus 20 percent of trip sales during the same time in 2021.

Cruises continue to be popular for older travelers. More Baby boomers have indicated they are cruising this spring break than any other demographic.

The research also revealed that seniors are taking up a smaller share of the travel insurance market. The Squaremout.com data found that senior travelers are taking up a smaller share of the travel insurance market this spring break than in years prior to COVID-19. n 2019, more than half of insured travelers during March and April were in the “senior” age ranges (56 percent). This year, that percentage has dropped to roughly 30 percent.

For more information on United States

For more Features & Advice News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Woman, airport, flight, departures, gate, terminal, mask, suitcase, luggage, baggage, COVID-19, pandemic

Expect a Year of Continued Growth for the Travel Industry

New Report Finds Travelers Are Ready to Splurge on Trips

How Do Americans Really Feel About Taking Workcations?

Leisure Travel Rebounds Again, Business Travel Lags

Travel Industry Reacts to Extension of Mask Mandate

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS