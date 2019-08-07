Shoulder Season Blows Away Summer Travel
Features & Advice Mia Taylor August 07, 2019
Among experienced globetrotters, it’s hardly any secret that shoulder season is a great time to score a serious deal on travel.
But for the uninitiated, perhaps a little explanation is in order.
Shoulder season is the gap between the summer months and the end-of-year holidays, a time when temperatures cool and travel business slows, prompting hotels, airlines and all manner of other travel providers to offer significant discounts.
Now, to the key point.
Hipmunk has just dug into its data and developed the definitive guide to shoulder season travel. Of particular note, Hipmunk found that travelers willing to shift their summer travel to shoulder season saved an average of nine percent on domestic flights and an average of 19 percent on international flights. Yes, you read that right – 19 percent.
Some of the hot international shoulder season destinations and flight deals identified by Hipmunk include:
—Nairobi: save $590 or 37 percent
—Shanghai: save $436 or 37 percent)
—Milan: save $405 or 34 percent
—Tokyo: save $347 or 26 percent
—Paris: save $311 or 33 percent
Fall may also be one of the best times to visit Hawaii, according to Hipmunk
The islands are just as beautiful in September as in July, but a flight to Kona in shoulder season will save you 20 percent or $116, says Hipmunk.
Honolulu meanwhile will cost you $113 less (an 18 percent savings). And those who have Maui on their radar can save $62 (12 percent).
Last but not least, summer sun isn’t for everyone, right? But mention fall foliage travel and now we’re talking.
Hipmunk found 25 destinations for leaf-peeping where both the leaves—and the flight prices—are falling, including Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Bozeman, Montana; Aspen, Colorado; Portland, Maine; and Buffalo, New York.
The handy report from Hipmunk also includes car rental data to help get you on the road even faster.
The full Hipmunk report can be viewed here.
