Study Shows Traveler Confidence Growing in 2021
Features & Advice Donald Wood April 27, 2021
New data suggests travelers are becoming less fearful of COVID-19 infections and quarantines, with many ready to hit the road again.
According to the Global Rescue’s Traveler Sentiment and Safety Survey, 78 percent of respondents said they are “much less” or “less” concerned about travel safety in 2021 compared to 2020.
While the fear of coronavirus infection or quarantine dropped 37 percent among travelers, 22 percent still said they were “more” or “much more” concerned about health and safety measures in 2021.
“Travelers are twice as likely to plan international trips within the next six months as they were in September 2020,” Global Rescue CEO Dan Richards said. “Nearly three-quarters of surveyed travelers have already taken a domestic trip or are planning to take one before July.”
The survey also found that 91 percent of respondents would submit to fast, on-site COVID-19 testing to check for coronavirus before travel, and 80 percent said they would pay for the test depending on cost.
As for vaccine passports, 70 percent of people favor using them for international travel, while the use of vaccine certifications for domestic travel split respondents, with 46 percent voicing support and 42 percent standing against them.
The pandemic has also changed how people approach travel, as 54 percent said they would avoid crowded destinations and places with insufficient medical facilities.
For more information on United States
For more Features & Advice News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS