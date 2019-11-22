Last updated: 12:40 PM ET, Fri November 22 2019

The Complete Guide to 2019 Black Friday/Cyber Monday Travel Deals

Features & Advice Janeen Christoff November 22, 2019

PHOTO: Traveler on the go. (photo via iStock / Getty Images Plus / jacoblund)

If you are planning travel in the coming year, or even for the upcoming holiday season, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales mean stellar savings in 2019. Travel companies are going all out to provide extra perks, deep discounts and more.

Hotels

PHOTO: Hotel service bell on a table white glass and simulation hotel background. Concept hotel, travel, room. (Photo courtesy of PhotoBylove via Getty Images)

Travelers can take advantage of tons of hotel deals this Cyber Sale season. Properties around the globe are enticing travelers with savings throughout the year and around the world.

Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals on international hotels

Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals on hotels in the U.S.

Cruises

PHOTO: Carnival Cruise ships docked side-by-side in the Caribbean. (Photo via iStock Editorial / Getty Images / Debbie Ann Powell)

Sail into savings this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Cruise lines are offering discounts, extra perks and more sure to lure travelers out to sea.

Tours

PHOTO: Happy group of friends at the beach. (Photo via andresr / Royalty-free)

Save a bundle with tours from top operators. This year, there are savings on everything from safaris to student trips, eco adventures, off-the-beaten-path adventures and more.

