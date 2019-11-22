The Complete Guide to 2019 Black Friday/Cyber Monday Travel Deals
Features & Advice Janeen Christoff November 22, 2019
If you are planning travel in the coming year, or even for the upcoming holiday season, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales mean stellar savings in 2019. Travel companies are going all out to provide extra perks, deep discounts and more.
Hotels
Travelers can take advantage of tons of hotel deals this Cyber Sale season. Properties around the globe are enticing travelers with savings throughout the year and around the world.
Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals on international hotels
Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals on hotels in the U.S.
Cruises
Sail into savings this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Cruise lines are offering discounts, extra perks and more sure to lure travelers out to sea.
Tours
Save a bundle with tours from top operators. This year, there are savings on everything from safaris to student trips, eco adventures, off-the-beaten-path adventures and more.
