The Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2019
Features & Advice Patrick Clarke December 17, 2019
With just two weeks left in 2019, OpenTable has revealed its list of the top 100 restaurants in America for this year.
Based on diner reviews collected between October 1, 2018, and September 30, 2019, the San Francisco-based online restaurant-reservation service company took into account several unique data points, including overall diner rating, user clout, the total number of reviews and regional overall rating.
California leads the way in 2019, accounting for more than one-fifth of the list with 22 restaurants.
Florida, New York and Pennsylvania tied for second place with seven restaurants each while Illinois wasn't far behind with six winners. Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon and Washington, D.C. each boast four honorees this year.
Other states represented in 2019 include Alabama, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia and Washington.
Much like last year, American and Italian cuisine remains quite popular but French cuisine is catching on. Japanese, Latin American, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern menus also made the cut in 2019.
"Whether a restaurant has received national accolades or is built on local fanfare, our Top 100 reflects diners’ favorite culinary experiences across the country," said Andrea Johnston, COO at OpenTable, in a statement. "What ultimately ties these restaurants together is their excellent hospitality paired with incredible dishes, which is why diners are applauding them with rave reviews."
Here's a complete list of the Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2019:
Acquerello - San Francisco, California
Addison Restaurant - San Diego, California
Ambra - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Anjelica's Restaurant - Sea Bright, New Jersey
Antebellum - Flowery Branch, Georgia
The Artichoke Restaurant & Bar - Vinita, Oklahoma
Artisan - Elkhart, Indiana
Arturo Boada Cuisine - Houston, Texas
Atera - New York, New York
Bar Mingo - Portland, Oregon
Barrique Venice - Venice, California
Benu - San Francisco, California
Bibou - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Birdsong - San Francisco, California
Bistro 31 - Dallas, Texas
Bistro Barbes - Denver, Colorado
Bistro Daisy - New Orleans, Louisiana
Bites at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples - Naples, Florida
BOCA - Cincinnati, Ohio
Brassica Kitchen - Boston, Massachusetts
Brewery Bhavana - Raleigh, North Carolina
Buccan - Palm Beach, Florida
Bull & Bear Steakhouse - Orlando, Florida
Cafe Monarch - Scottsdale, Arizona
Cafe Provence - Prairie Village, Kansas
Carlos' Bistro - Colorado Springs, Colorado
Chimney Park - Windsor, Colorado
Clark's Oyster Bar - Austin, Texas
Collage Restaurant - St. Augustine, Florida
Crawford & Son - Raleigh, North Carolina
The Crossing - Clayton, Missouri
CRUST - Miami, Florida
The Dock - Newport Beach, California
Double Knot - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Eatt - Las Vegas, Nevada
Elizabeth's Gone Raw - Washington, D.C.
The Family Jones Spirit House - Denver, Colorado
Fishing With Dynamite - Manhattan Beach, California
Geronimo - Santa Fe, New Mexico
Girl & the Goat - Chicago, Illinois
Guiso Latin Fusion - Healdsburg, California
Hachi - Carson, California
Hannas Prime Steak - Rancho Santa Margarita, California
Holdfast Dining - Portland, Oregon
Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab - Multiple Locations
Joel Robuchon - MGM Grand - Las Vegas, Nevada
Kai | Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass - Phoenix, Arizona
Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens - Fulton, California
Kenzo Napa - Napa, California
The Kitchen Restaurant - Sacramento, California
Krave Restaurant - Tequesta, Florida
KUSAKABE - San Francisco, California
L'Auberge Chez Francois - Great Falls, Virginia
L’ATELIER de Joel Robuchon - New York, New York
Lahaina Grill - Lahaina, Hawaii
Le Diplomate - Washington, D.C.
Le Yaca - Virginia Beach, Virginia
The Little Owl - New York, New York
Mabel Gray - Hazel Park, Michigan
Mama's Fish House - Paia, Hawaii
Maple & Ash - Chicago, Illinois
Mercato Stellina Pizzeria - Bellevue, Washington
NANCY - St. Simons Island, Georgia
NoJa - Mobile, Alabama
Noord - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Ocean 44 - Scottsdale, Arizona
Olce Pizza Grille - Cedars, Pennsylvania
Oriole - Chicago, Illinois
Partage - Las Vegas, Nevada
Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique - West Hollywood, California
Phoenicia - Birmingham, Michigan
Quince - San Francisco, California
Rainbow Palace - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
The Restaurant at Convict Lake - Mammoth Lakes, California
The Restaurant at Gideon Ridge - Blowing Rock, North Carolina
Restaurant Guy Savoy - Caesars Palace - Las Vegas, Nevada
Riccardo Trattoria - Chicago, Illinois
Rosmarino Osteria Italiana - Newberg, Oregon
RPM Steak - Chicago, Illinois
Scalini Fedeli - New York, New York
Seven Hills - San Francisco, California
Sotto - Cincinnati, Ohio
St. Anselm - Washington, D.C.
St. Francis Winery & Vineyards - Santa Rosa, California
Steak 44 - Phoenix, Arizona
Steve & Cookie's By the Bay - Margate, New Jersey
Sushi House - Leawood, Kansas
Sushi Kaito - New York, New York
Table 128 Bistro + Bar - Clive, Iowa
The Table at Season To Taste - Cambridge, Massachusetts
Tallulah Wine Bar and Bistro - Birmingham, Michigan
Tempura Matsui - New York, New York
Terrapin Creek Cafe & Restaurant - Bodega Bay, California
Terzo - San Francisco, California
The WineSellar & Brasserie - San Diego, California
Tomo Sushi & Ramen - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Two Fish - Haddonfield, New Jersey
Vernick Coffee Bar - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Willow Restaurant - Portland, Oregon
Yopparai - New York, New York
Visit OpenTable.com/lists/top-100-2019 for more information.
Open Table also recently released its top food trends of 2019 in addition to lists of the country's best brunch spots and the most scenic restaurants in America.
