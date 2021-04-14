Dream Vacations, CruiseOne, Cruises Inc. Enhance Digital Marketing Tools
Travel Agent Claudette Covey April 14, 2021
Dream Vacations, CruiseOne and Cruises Inc. has raised the bar on its social media, email and digital marketing resources to provide travel advisors with new strategies to engage clients.
A social media and reviews management tool offers agents a social media program that preschedules posts under three categories: contemporary, luxury and engagement.
Agents are also able to post content and curate reviews on Google My Business.
“Posts are personalized with dynamic content, unique for each agency, such as the advisor’s email, phone number or individual website, and are tailored to suit each social media platform’s user experience for increased engagement,” the companies said.
The bolstered email and digital resources have been integrated into the companies’ relationship management system, enabling travel advisors to “seamlessly send extremely targeted, on-demand emails to their database based on segmentation data such as location, past travel preferences, repeat customers, etc., as well as automated emails for drip campaigns or milestone events such as birthdays and anniversaries which helps develop customer loyalty.”
“We are always seeking new ways to support our network of travel advisors as they acquire new customers and build loyalty with existing customers,” said Alicia Linden, director of marketing.
“We recognize that we are in a relationship-based industry, so it was important for us to provide turnkey, innovative marketing solutions with personalized customer outreach solutions.
“Plus, with easy-to-understand insights and the ability to make adjustments using a mobile app, our advisors can make data-driven decisions when adjusting their marketing strategy and messaging to increase their customer engagement from anywhere in the world with an internet connection and on any device.”
In all, the company has pledged to invest upward of $4 million a year in programs designed to help advisors boost their business.
