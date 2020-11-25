All Beaches Resorts Opening in Time for the Holidays
Beaches Resorts’ trio of Caribbean all-inclusive properties are poised to help every member of the family celebrate the upcoming holidays.
Through its New Year’s sale, travelers who book by Dec. 11 for travel from Dec. 25 to Jan. 4 are eligible for free suite upgrades.
Guests who qualify will be contacted by a Beaches representative two weeks prior to the departure date.
Beaches Negril reopened earlier this year, and Beaches Ocho Rios and Beaches Turks & Caicos are scheduled to reopen on Dec. 18 and 21, respectively.
Located on Jamaica’s spectacular Seven Mile Beach, Beaches Negril features all-new rooms and suites, nine gourmet restaurants, Pirates Island waterpark and more.
Beaches Ocho Rios is set on 22 acres of verdant gardens along a pristine, white sand beach. It features seven gourmet restaurants; five pools, including a dedicated scuba practice pool; and a generous number of watersports options.
Set on a 12-mile stretch of Grace Bay’s stunning beach in Providenciales, Beaches Turks & Caicos boasts five villages – Italian, French, Caribbean, Seaside and Key West.
It is equipped with 21 restaurants, a 45,00-square-foot waterpark, 10 pools and daily and nightly entertainment.
The resort also features weekly Sesame Street character parades, daily and nightly entertainment and an Xbox Play Lounge.
Beaches Resorts enhanced its Book With Confidence program, adding a complimentary travel insurance plan for guests booking now through December 31, 2020, for travel through May 31, 2021.
The Travel Protection Plan is powered by Trip Mate and covers potential medical expenses incurred during a guest's stay in the Caribbean due to illness, condition and/or accident, including in the event that they contract COVID-19.
The resorts have also instituted the rigorous Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness measures and health and safety protocols in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization and local ministries of health.
