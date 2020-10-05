Bahia Principe Grand Tulum to Reopen Nov. 15 Following Major Renovation
Hotel & Resort Bahia Principe Hotels and Resorts Claudette Covey October 05, 2020
Following a yearlong renovation, Bahia Principe Grand Tulum – Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts’ flagship property when it entered the Mexico market 20 years ago – will reopen on Nov. 15 as an entirely transformed property, the company said.
“As part of the brand’s evolution, we have reimagined all the spaces, amenities and experiences to pay tribute to the rich Mayan heritage of the area, while maintaining the same principles of our brand and offering outstanding quality service,” said Helen Montijano, vice president of sales and marketing for the U.S. and Canada.
With color palettes that reflect the area’s natural landscape and Maya architecture, the lobby features a vaulted ceiling and large windows that bring the outside indoors.
Guestrooms are appointed in neutral tones and feature four categories of accommodations.
Dining options include Yucatan Buffet, Hindu Thai Restaurant, Gourmet Don Pablo, Mexicano Tequila, Restaurant Rodizio La Gran Tortuga, The Truck Beach Restaurant, Andale Burger and La Isla Bar.
Zama, whose name hails from Tulum’s walled city, is a kids club that includes 10 dedicated spaces to learn and play, along with spacious outdoor areas and a robust array of activities.
Bahia Principe Grand Tulum will reopen “with the company’s rigorous safety and hygiene measures in place, which were developed in collaboration with HS Consulting, international consultants specialized in the tourism industry,” Bahia Principe said.
It is located within the Bahia Principe Riviera Maya Resort and is an hour from the Cancun International Airport and 30 minutes from Playa del Carmen.
For more information on Bahia Principe Hotels and Resorts, Playa del Carmen
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS