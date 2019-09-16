Bahia Principe Hotels Announces the Return of the Happiness Sale
Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts, the leading all-inclusive resort brand with properties in the Caribbean and Spain, is inviting travelers to experience happiness with impressive savings on bookings at all the brand’s properties in the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Jamaica, with savings of up to 60 percent plus one child stays free for travels between May 1 to October 31, 2020.
Best of all, the deals are available for travel through Dec. 20, 2020, so anyone in need of a vacation over the next 15 months can take advantage!
“As we prepare to welcome the fall and winter seasons, the Happiness Sale makes it possible for travelers to escape the colder months and enjoy an all-inclusive experience in the Caribbean without breaking the bank,” said Helen Montijano, vice president of sales and marketing for the U.S. and Canada. “Beyond winter, however, with a travel window through nearly all of next year, our signature deal also rewards travelers who like to plan ahead, who will be able to capitalize on unbeatable discounts throughout high seasons and holiday weekends.”
By taking advantage of the 15-month Happiness Sale travel window, travelers can plan their vacation and reserve a stay at any of Bahia Principe's paradisiacal locations.
Those seeking the ultimate high-end experience can choose any of the properties under the Luxury brand, including Luxury Bahia Principe Ambar in Punta Cana, Luxury Bahia Principe Bouganville in La Romana, Luxury Bahia Principe Cayo Levantado in secluded Samana and Luxury Bahia Principe Akumal in Mexico’s Riviera Maya.
For a more approachable experience that doesn’t sacrifice comfort, travelers can opt for any of the Grand properties, such as Grand Bahia Principe Aquamarine in Punta Cana and Grand Bahia Principe Coba in the Riviera Maya complex.
Lastly, families looking for whimsical settings and a comprehensive list of entertainment and amenities made with travelers of all ages in mind, Fantasia Bahia Principe Punta Cana awaits.
The two-week booking window runs from Sept. 17 through Oct. 1, 2019, for travel through Dec. 20, 2020, including the peak spring, summer, fall and winter seasons. Select resorts will offer Kids Stay Free for up to two kids until Oct. 31, 2019.
For next year, one kid stays free, black-out dates apply and offer non-applicable to adults-only properties. For travelers interested in a warm winter destination, now is the time to book.
Guests can book stays online at www.bahia-principe.com or via a travel agent. Travel agents can take advantage of double points for all bookings made through this period. The top-selling travel agent registered with Bahia Principe Rewards, the brand’s agent loyalty program, will win a stay at adults-only property Luxury Bahia Principe Ambar.
SOURCE: Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts press release
