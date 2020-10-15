Last updated: 12:36 PM ET, Thu October 15 2020

Banyan Tree Mayakoba Undergoes $50 Million Expansion

Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey October 15, 2020

Banyan Tree Mayakoba
PHOTO: Beachfront Pool Suite at Banyan Tree Mayakoba. (photo via Banyan Tree Mayakoba)

As increasing numbers of travelers seek out spacious, private accommodations in the wake of the pandemic, Banyan Tree Mayakoba in Riviera Maya is in the midst of a $50 million expansion that will provide them with just that, and more.

The luxury resort is adding new beach pool suites, enlarging its Sands Beach Club and unveiling its first overwater villas.

The beach pool suites, which are scheduled to debut in December, measure between 1,740 and 3,155 square feet, and feature interior patios, outdoor showers and whirlpool bathtubs and a solarium with a heated private plunge pool.

The enhanced Sands Beach Club, which is also set to make its debut in December, includes a larger oceanfront pool; an oceanfront fish market restaurant, which will be open throughout the day and situated next to a raw bar; an enlarged Rangers Club for kids with a pool; and massage rooms with ocean views.

The resort’s first overwater villas are scheduled to begin welcoming guests in June 2021. The two-story, 2,385-square-foot villas will feature an open layout and an ambiance that blurs the lines between indoors and outdoors. King bedrooms will be equipped with outdoor showers, whirlpool bathtubs, solariums and heated plunge pools.

Banyan Tree Mayakoba
PHOTO: Lagoon Sunset Pool Villa rendering. (photo via Banyan Tree Mayakoba)

All Banyan Tree Mayakoba accommodations feature private pools. The resort features the state-of-the-art Banyan Tree Spa Tree and cuisine that include authentic Thai and Mexican and fresh seafood.

