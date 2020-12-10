Choosing the Right Sandals Resort
Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Janeen Christoff December 10, 2020
Ready to book a beach vacation? All-inclusive resorts are one of the easiest, stress-free ways to travel, and Sandals and Beaches resorts cater to guests’ every need. There is such a variety of resorts to choose from, but how do travelers choose?
First, make sure the resort you are traveling to is open. When COVID-19 shut down travel, Sandals resorts closed to visitors. Now, most resorts have reopened, but still to come are Sandals Ochi on December 17, 2020, Sandals Royal Bahamian on January 28, 2020, Sandals Emerald Bay on February 1, 2020, and Saint Lucia Halcyon Beach on January 15, 2020.
The second thing travelers need to decide is who is going on vacation. Couples will love couples-only, all-inclusive Sandals Resorts while families are sure to enjoy Beaches properties with myriad amenities for families and children.
Sandals and Beaches offer a number of different types of accommodation options so travelers who are looking for romantic suites or luxury villas or overwater bungalows will want to pick the resort that offers the accommodation they are most interested in.
Travelers will also want to think of what other activities that they are interested in doing. Sandals has several resorts in Jamaica, for example, giving guests the opportunity to go off-property and experience attractions such as Dunn’s River Falls. In the Bahamas, visitors may want to see the swimming pigs. Several resorts offer included scuba diving opportunities for guests, and some offer included golf.
Travelers have 15 Sandals resorts to choose from and three Beaches resorts. Each is known for something different. Sandals Grande Antigua, for example, is a top choice for romance. Sandals Royal Barbados is known as the most exclusive, and Sandals Royal Bahamian is known for its sophistication, as it was once an elite private club for high society, including British royalty.
All of Sandals' resorts offer guests a high-end, all-inclusive experience on some of the world’s best beaches featuring top-notch accommodations, gourmet dining and plenty of entertainment.
Resorts offer as many as 16 restaurants and eateries per property, serving cuisines from around the world alongside premium liquors and exclusive wines. Travelers can choose from options such as Butch’s Chophouse, Kimonos Oriental Cuisine, Bombay Club, Barefoot by the Sea, Gordon’s Over the Water Restaurant and the Cricketeers, an authentic British pub.
All restaurants feature menus created by world-class master chefs with farm-to-table ingredients in unique locations on the property. A culinary concierge assists guests with dietary restrictions and food allergies to find meals that fit their needs.
Travelers looking for just the right experience can compare up to four properties at a time. Those looking for something close to the airport can check the resort location. Travelers can see which properties offer the greatest variety of room categories, offer private pools, have swim-up bars, whirlpools, watersports and more. Travelers can even compare the types of beaches at properties and see whether or not a particular property offers an off-shore island. The tool can also help those who are looking for inclusions such as golf and scuba diving and those that have spas, meeting space and details on accessibility.
In light of the pandemic, travelers can book with confidence since Sandals has instituted protocols for cleanliness, following all recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization with its Platinum Protocol on Cleanliness.
Right now, Sandals is offering a Freeze Today’s Rates deal that includes unlimited changes for the next 60 days. Guests can change their destination, travel dates and even room category while locking their rates. Travelers can also combine this with other offers, such as getting a free night in select room categories, receiving up to $1,000 in booking credits and getting up to 65 percent off rack rates.
