Emblematic Hotels in Mexico City

Hotel & Resort

overview of tabacalera neighborhood and reforma area, around monumento a la revolucion
Mexico City offers accommodations in iconic historic hotels and the best international chains. (photo via UlrikeStein/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Mexico City offers tourists and business travelers hotels for all their tastes and needs.

There are traditional and antique, boutiques, and those belonging to the largest and most luxurious international chains in the world, now emblematic of this great capital.

Here are some of the most iconic for their historical value and those offering world-class service where travelers can enjoy extraordinary experiences during their stay.

Central Mexico & Yucatan: Mexico City, Oaxaca
The Historic Center of Mexico City features historic accommodations in colonial houses.

Gran Hotel de la Ciudad de México

This is a historic and elegant Art Nouveau hotel that offers wonderful views of the city's Zócalo, the most important and oldest square in the country where the National Palace (Presidential house) is located, as well as the archeological site Templo Mayor, one of the most important of Aztec culture, with a collection of more than 14 thousand found objects, in addition to remains of the most representative temples of the ancient history of the country.

In the vicinity of this hotel, there are traditional restaurants with national and international menus, cafes with terraces, nightclubs, bookstores, and shopping centers, as well as a large number of museums to visit, in addition to the fabulous Metropolitan Cathedral, a jewel of the colonial era of the country, as well of countless churches and ancient convents.

Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City, Mexico
The emblematic Paseo de la Reforma Boulevard is home to some of the most important hotels in the world. (Photo via agcuesta/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus).

Maria Isabel Sheraton

Located on Paseo de la Reforma Boulevard, next to the U.S. Embassy, this hotel is one of the most important in the city and where U.S. Presidents have traditionally stayed during their visits to Mexico. Its service is of the highest quality and has world-class restaurants with international dishes.

It is located in the heart of Mexico City and has rooms with extraordinary views of the iconic Angel of Independence, a symbol of the country's capital. Its great location allows tourists to easily move to the city's Historic Center and the famous Chapultepec Park, a recreation site twice as large as New York's Central Park.

The St Regis Mexico City

Located on Paseo de la Reforma, overlooking the Fountain of Diana Cazadora, this hotel is one of the most exclusive and elegant in the city. It has 31 floors that offer an extraordinary view of Chapultepec Castle and this active area of the city that has a large number of international quality restaurants, bars, breweries, exchange houses, night centers, and boutiques.

Remede Spa at The St. Regis Mexico City
St Regis Mexico City has 31 floors that offer a great Spa and extraordinary views of Chapultepec Castle. (Photo courtesy of Remede Spa at The St. Regis Mexico City).

From this spot, it is very easy to rent a bike and move to hipster neighborhoods like Rome and Condesa, as well as to Chapultepec Park and the museums of Modern Art and Rufino Tamayo, which display extraordinary collections of renowned modern and contemporary artists from around the world.

Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City

As is tradition, this hotel offers the highest luxury for visitors to Mexico City and is located in quite attractive spot of the city opposite the entrance to the emblematic Chapultepec Park. It is built around an interior patio in the style of a Mexican Hacienda and has extraordinary service in its restaurants of international cuisine and fabulous cocktails at Bar Fifty Mils, one of the most fashionable in the city.

On Sundays, this hotel offers a nice brunch with mimosas, à la carte menus, and a buffet of dishes, a must for visitors looking for the finest recipes. Its location allows tourists to walk around the iconic Chapultepec Castle, rent a bike or take a controlled taxi to enjoy Paseo de la Reforma until reaching the exclusive Polanco area, one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in town that has excellent restaurants and cafés to enjoy a very pleasant day.

50 Mils Bar, Four Seasons Mexico City
Fifty Mils bar, from Four Seasons Hotel, is one of the most fashionable in Mexico City. (Photo courtesy of Four Seasons).

JW Marriott Mexico City

Located in the heart of the exclusive Polanco district, this hotel offers its characteristic services of world quality in a relaxed atmosphere, perfect for resting with modern and sophisticated facilities. It is located very close to Chapultepec Castle and opposite Campo Marte, where Polo tournaments are held, and the National Auditorium, the most important entertainment center in the country.

This hotel is ideal for business and leisure travelers, with extraordinary restaurants such as the cozy Xanat Bistro & Terrace, as well as the lobby bar, a trendy venue for meetings with friends where visitors enjoy a wide range of cocktails.

