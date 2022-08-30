Explore a Lesser-Known Caribbean Coastline
Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Janeen Christoff August 30, 2022
Travelers looking to explore a lesser-known Caribbean coastline should head to Sandals Grande Antigua.
The resort has been voted one of the World's Most Romantic Resorts year after year and is an adults-only paradise perched on Dickenson Bay in St. John's, Antigua.
The seaside garden oasis features meandering pathways wandering through gardens, majestic palms and cooling trade winds.
The property is chic and sophisticated with a European flair and extends from the hillside to the water, offering guests villas-by-the-sea at the six-star, all-suite Mediterranean Oceanview Village.
Guests can choose from rooms in a variety of categories from the Love Nest Butler Suites to Butler Elite Level rooms, Club Level and Sandals Luxury. Some rooms feature private pools and some offer patios or balconies, views of the ocean or tropical gardens.
At Sandals Grande Antigua, there are a number of five-star global gourmet restaurants to tantalize the tastebuds. Those looking for a culinary adventure can sink their teeth into a wide variety of cuisines at the 11 on-property restaurants. These include the Bayside Restaurant, where couples can indulge their palates on seafood favorites such as Mahi Mahi and salmon or flank steak and Cornish game hen while sitting by the sea.
Lovers of Italian food can swing by Marios and Pan-Caribbean cuisine is on the menu at Eleanor's. Maritime delights abound at Barefoot by the Sea and Kimonos serves a variety of Asian flavors.
The Drunken Duck is a charming recreation of the popular British pub. Guests can stop in for all their pub faves, shepherd's pie, fish and chips, bangers and mash and more served alongside a wide-ranging selection of ales, lagers and stouts as well as wine and spirits.
Other restaurants include the OK Corral for Tex-Mex, Soy Sushi Bar, the Courtyard Bistro, Bella Napoli pizzeria and Cafe Paris.
Couples looking for adventure will not only love the variety of included cuisines but included activities. One of the highlights of the resort is its included PADI certification classes. Sandals offers one of the most comprehensive scuba-diving programs.
There are also a variety a number of other watersports available to guests. Head out for a catamaran sail, paddle out in canoes or kayaks, try windsurfing or go stand-up paddle boarding and, of course, there's snorkeling in the crystal blue waters filled with sea life.
On land, visitors can play tennis, volleyball, croquet and table tennis, too.
No one throws a party like Sandals and it's no different at this secluded paradise. Guests will enjoy talent nights, live music, live shows, beach parties, karaoke and more. There is also a piano bar, a Carnival night, a game night, a casino night and a special Antigua night.
For those who want to continue to meet their health goals while traveling, there is a fitness center with classes and state-of-the-art equipment.
After all the action, couples can unwind in the Red Lane Spa where they can try out a West Indian massage, or a body exfoliation with pure island sand.
For more information, visit Sandals.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
‘Mextraordinary’ Fall Sale at La Coleccion Properties Underway
For more information on Sandals Resorts, Caribbean
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS