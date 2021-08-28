Guests of Sandals Grande Antigua Enjoy the Best of Several Worlds
Situated on 27 acres of premier tropical real estate, the adults-only, all-inclusive Sandals Grande Antigua resort is located right on the island's longest and most beautiful white-sand beach, Dickenson Bay, and is located just a ten-minute drive away from the capital of St. Johns.
Voted the "World's Most Romantic Resort" by the World Travel Awards year after year, Sandals Grande Antigua features two exceptional seaside resort settings rolled into one. Showcasing vibrant island colors and aspects of local design, the Caribbean Beachfront Village is a charming hideaway set amid lush tropical landscaping, wound through by meandering pathways and cooling trade winds. On the other side of the property, guests will find themselves immersed in the grandeur of a sophisticated, European-style seaside retreat at the six-star, all-suite Mediterranean Oceanview Village.
As at any Sandals Resorts property, “love is all you need” because virtually everything else is included. That means you can focus entirely on creating amazing memories with the one you love in one of the most incredible places on the planet.
Sandals Grande Antigua features 11 onsite restaurants suited to satiate any palate or particular food mood and seven bars and cocktail lounges in total.
The open-air, beachfront Bayside Restaurant serves up a diversity of dishes but showcases flavorful Caribbean fare. A taste of Italy can be enjoyed at Mario’s or Bella Napoli Pizzeria, while cuisines of the Far East are on offer at Kimono’s and the freshest sushi is prepared at Soy Sushi Bar. At Eleanor’s Pan-Caribbean Cuisine, authentic dishes of the West Indies take center stage, while O.K. Corral features steak and Southwest Tex-Mex dishes, and the Drunken Duck provides a charming re-creation of a classic British pub and accompanying fare. Barefoot by the Sea is a casual eatery serving fresh seafood dishes and island specialties at an open-air venue right on the beach. Courtyard Bistro is the place to go for classic hamburgers, hot dogs, french fries, sandwiches, salads and fruits, served al fresco, and Café de Paris provides a selection of pastries, crepes, coffee and tea in the style of a Parisian patisserie.
As part of the five-star ‘Luxury Included’ experience, Sandals serves only premium brand liquors and six varietals of Robert Mondavi Twin Oaks wines to complement any meal—always included and unlimited. And, in the morning or anytime you need a pick-me-up, enjoy authentic Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee, with selections blended exclusively for Sandals Resorts and grown, harvested and roasted in nearby Jamaica.
Without even leaving the property, guests can enjoy any of the six freshwater pools, including two with swim-up bars, and six whirlpools; as well as pretty much every imaginable water sport out on the brilliant turquoise Caribbean Sea.
Unlimited land activities are also included, such as beach volleyball, croquet, bocce ball, tennis, ping-pong, pool and other parlor games. Night and daytime entertainment options also abound, including beach parties, theme nights, talent nights, performances by live bands, a live piano bar, open-mic karaoke, game nights, casino nights and access to an after-hours chocolate buffet.
For more information, contact a travel advisor or visit sandals.com/grande-antigua.
