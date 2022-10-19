Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resorts in Cancun
In Cancún, families enjoy memorable experiences at exclusive resorts offering world-class amenities and activities full of adventure, relaxation and entertainment.
These are some of the most exclusive resorts where guests find complete all-inclusive experiences in luxurious accommodations in the Cancún area.
Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa
This exclusive five-star resort, located on Costa Mujeres Beach, just minutes from Cancun, is an ideal place for families to spend a fun holiday with countless activities designed for all ages with the exclusive Family Selection service There are also world-class sports facilities, extraordinary gastronomic offerings, high-quality shops and more.
The resort has direct access to the sandy beach and shares the Zentropia Spa & Wellness with TRS Coral Hotel. It is also ideal for adventurous families who can explore mangrove areas by boat, enjoy hours of diving or kayaking and visit amazing archeological sites of the ancient Mayan culture.
With Family Selection guests have access to exclusive areas with activities designed for children while adults train at the Rafa Nadal Tennis Center, take wellness sessions at the spa, enjoy a drink at the Eclipse Sky Bar or dine at the à la carte restaurant La Adelita.
Hyatt Ziva All Inclusive Resort Cancun
At this exclusive resort, which is located in one of the best areaa of the Mexican Caribbean, guests of all ages find fun activities to spend an exceptional holiday on three fabulous beaches surrounding the property. Guests enjoy luxurious rooms with decorations inspired by Mayan culture and balconies with ocean views.
Amenities include swim-up suites, sea-view balconies and piers ideal for romantic dinners or snorkeling and enjoying the transparency of the ocean. In addition, children enjoy the KidZ Club with supervised games in the pool, such as water volleyball, as well as several activities in the mini water park, craft workshops, video games and beach excursions. Whie their kids are enjoying these amenities, parents can relax in the holistic Zen Spa or dance on the Punta Vista terrace.
At the Zen Spa, guests enjoy a selection of exotic therapies and treatments with natural ingredients. Deep relaxation is offered with sophisticated massages and skin care techniques using high-quality and purity products.
Hyatt Ziva All Inclusive Resort Cancun has 18 restaurants led by renowned international chefs who prepare everything from fresh ceviche to French and Asian food with exclusive recipes of teppanyaki and dim sum, among others. There are also those offering typical Mexican tacos, American cuisine and a vegetarian and gluten-free menu.
Dreams Aventuras Riviera Maya
Families have nearly limitless options for fun at this luxurious resort in the Cancun area of the Mexican Caribbean. It features spacious rooms and elegant suites that make vacations memorable for children and adults.
This all-inclusive property is located in a bay full of yachts where families enjoy myriad activities such as diving, visits to the archeological site of Tulum, massages in a world-class spa with à la carte treatments, lounge with fresh fruit bar, cabins for individual or couple treatments, steam bath and sauna, jacuzzis, aromatherapy, reflexology, beauty salon, and a series of native treatments with natural products.
In addition, Dreams Aventuras Riviera Maya has haute cuisine restaurants in a wide range of bars and restaurants with international à la carte menus, as well as a buffet, a grill and a coffee bar. It is worth mentioning that there are also menus exclusively designed for children.
Families enjoy the sun in the pool or on the beach where they can take a sailboat or practice kayaking, snorkeling, diving, etc. In addition, at Explorer's Club, children enjoy a program of educational activities supervised by qualified staff, while adults play on certified golf courses with complimentary green fees, as well as diving, with certified experts and get to know the colorful corals and the underwater world of the extraordinary Caribbean Sea. Also, a full program of sports and games is offered for teenagers, including weekly bonfires and disco parties.
Hotel Xcaret México
At this resort in the Cancun area, families are guaranteed fun days with endless activities and world-class amenities. Hotel Xcaret Mexico created the All-Fun Inclusive concept offering unlimited access and round transportation to the Xcaret, Xel-Há, Xplor, Xplor Fuego, Xenses, Xoximilco, Xavage, and Cenotes parks.
The rooms of this exclusive resort have views of the Caribbean and several protected areas of the Mayan jungle as well as direct access to swimming pools. It is important to note that the 900 suites are designed by local artists, and the hotel supports vulnerable communities.
At Muluk Spa, guests find a mystical sanctuary that fuses ancient techniques with natural products for body and facial treatments; various types of massages, and hydrotherapy circuits, among others. In addition, Hotel Xcaret Mexico has three gyms, paddle and tennis courts, an outdoor training circuit, yoga classes, and meditation sessions, as well as water activities such as paddle board and kayaking. In addition, young and old enjoy hours of fun on boat tours from Isla Mujeres in the hotel zone of Cancun and a ferry trip to Isla Mujeres with Xcaret Xailing.
Its 12 restaurants offer menus with an extraordinary repertoire of Mexican and international cuisine with culinary creations prepared by renowned chefs as part of the All-Fun concept.
