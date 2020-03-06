Gastronomic Takeover at UNICO 20 87 Hotel Riviera Maya
UNICO 20 87 Hotel Riviera Maya—the five-star, adults-only, all-inclusive property from AIC Hotel Group, located just south of Mexico’s Playa del Carmen—will once again outdo itself in 2020 for the third year of its Superbia Summer gastronomic event.
For six weeks, from July 15 through August 23, the resort will showcase an epicurean array of dining delights with guest takeovers by superstars of the worldwide culinary scene: renowned chefs on loan from Michelin Star-rated and Sol Repsol award-winning restaurants around the globe.
Sol Repsol (or Repsol Sun) recognitions are prestigious distinctions conferred upon the finest chefs and restaurants throughout Spain and Portugal.
Perhaps the best bit about Superbia Summer is that this multi-sensory extravaganza comes as part of hotel guests’ all-inclusive stay, so they can sample creations from some of the world’s finest chefs at no additional cost. Discerning vacationers and avid foodies should have no trouble deciding where to book their stays this summer!
Besides the chefs’ takeovers of the resort’s five unique a-la-carte restaurants, a group of expert mixologists also stage a takeover of the bar scene, offering handcrafted cocktails, and wine and tequila tastings amid a lively atmosphere with parties held at the hotel’s swimming sophisticated pools.
Further details about visiting mixologists and activations by well-known spirit brands are soon to be released.
The Superbia Summer 2020 chef takeover line-up includes the following:
— July 15-19: Chef Juan Luis Fernández of ‘Lú Cocina Y Alma’ in Andalusia, Spain, with one Michelin Star. Chef Fernández has traveled Spain extensively learning from culinary masters and exploring his passion for French cuisine. He fuses international techniques with traditional flavors of his native land.
— July 22-26: Chef Kisko García from ‘Choco’ in Córdoba, Spain, awarded with one Michelin Star and two Sol Repsol. Chef García prepares local products in imaginative ways, using a blend of traditional and modern techniques to create refined flavors.
— July 29-August 2: Chef Pablo González of ‘Cabaña Buenavista’ in Murcia, Spain, awarded two Michelin Stars and three Sol Repsol. Chef González combines his French training with Andalusian gastronomic essence, creating simple, elegant dishes packed with powerful flavors.
— August 5-9: Chef Begoña Rodrigo from ‘La Salita’, with One Michelin Star & Two Sol Repsol awards. Chef Begoña brings an experimental spirit to her menus, which represent a fusion of flavors from the diverse regions she has visited, including Mozambique, Thailand, London and the United States.
— August 12-16: Chef Indra Carrillo from ‘La Condesa’ in Paris, France, with one Michelin Star. With training from across nine countries, Chef Carrillo combines global influences with deep, French roots.
— August 19-23: Chef Graham Campbell from ‘The Ballachulish House’ in Oban, Scotland, with one Michelin Star. Chef Campbell was the youngest person in Scotland to receive a Michelin star at the age of twenty-five. His recipes are based on traditional Scottish and British ingredients, infused with inventive flavor combinations to create something truly unique.
“We’re thrilled to host Superbia Summer for the third consecutive year as this gastronomy series provides a unique and elevated experience to make our guests’ stay that much more memorable,” says Frank Maduro, vice president of marketing at AIC Hotel Group. “UNICO 20 87 continues to redefine the all-inclusive space by offering what is unexpected, yet thoughtfully curated for our guests.”
For more information, visit unicohotelrivieramaya.com/en/summer-superbia/chef-line-up/.
