Hyatt Opening Nearly 200 Hotels in Americas Region by 2022
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood January 29, 2020
The Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced plans Tuesday to grow its Americas brand portfolio with the expected opening of more than 50 full-service and select-service hotels in 2020.
In addition, Hyatt officials revealed the addition of more than 140 new hotels to its pipeline of properties expected to open by 2022. The growth is set to fuel Hyatt’s regional brand presence by 33 percent of its current Americas portfolio.
The Americas region continues to be a top priority for Hyatt, as it already boasts 585 hotels currently open and operating. The focus comes due to strong business demand in several key markets, including California, Texas, New York, Canada and Mexico.
“Hyatt remains focused on thoughtfully growing our full service and select service portfolio of brands in the Americas region—and growing and running our core hotel business,” Hyatt group president Pete Sears said in a statement. “The development, management and franchising of full-service and select-service hotels, while being best-in-class.”
“Hyatt’s Americas growth through 2022 further signals incredible strength in our brand among owners, customers, and guests across the largest region within Hyatt’s global portfolio,” Sears continued.
Hyatt’s newest brands are experiencing strong growth with openings and franchise deals, including the 225-room Thompson Washington D.C.; the 130-room Alila hotel in Encinitas, California; the 161-room Joie de Vivre hotel in Oceanside, California; and more.
In addition, the growth of the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House select service brands remains a top priority for the company, with more than 100 facilities expected to open across North and South America through 2022.
In November, Hyatt announced it would be introducing large-format bathroom amenities and reducing single-use water bottles by June 2021.
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS