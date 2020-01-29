Last updated: 12:17 PM ET, Wed January 29 2020

Hyatt Opening Nearly 200 Hotels in Americas Region by 2022

Hotel & Resort Donald Wood January 29, 2020

Exterior view of Hyatt Regency Portland at the Oregon Convention Center
PHOTO: Exterior view of Hyatt Regency Portland at the Oregon Convention Center. (Photo via Hyatt)

The Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced plans Tuesday to grow its Americas brand portfolio with the expected opening of more than 50 full-service and select-service hotels in 2020.

In addition, Hyatt officials revealed the addition of more than 140 new hotels to its pipeline of properties expected to open by 2022. The growth is set to fuel Hyatt’s regional brand presence by 33 percent of its current Americas portfolio.

You May Also Like

Skyline view of Kuala Lumpur Hyatt Announces Development of Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur Hotel & Resort

Playa Resorts and Hotels Treat the Family to a Cancun Vacation This Year Hotel & Resort

Exterior view of Hyatt Regency Portland at the Oregon Convention Center Hyatt Regency Portland Opens as City's First... Hotel & Resort

Hotel Nantipa, an SLH property, now part of the World of Hyatt alliance World of Hyatt Celebrates SLH Milestone with Bonus... Hotel & Resort

Street in Reykjavik, Iceland Hyatt Announces Plans for First Hotel in Iceland With... Hotel & Resort

The Americas region continues to be a top priority for Hyatt, as it already boasts 585 hotels currently open and operating. The focus comes due to strong business demand in several key markets, including California, Texas, New York, Canada and Mexico.

“Hyatt remains focused on thoughtfully growing our full service and select service portfolio of brands in the Americas region—and growing and running our core hotel business,” Hyatt group president Pete Sears said in a statement. “The development, management and franchising of full-service and select-service hotels, while being best-in-class.”

“Hyatt’s Americas growth through 2022 further signals incredible strength in our brand among owners, customers, and guests across the largest region within Hyatt’s global portfolio,” Sears continued.

Hyatt’s newest brands are experiencing strong growth with openings and franchise deals, including the 225-room Thompson Washington D.C.; the 130-room Alila hotel in Encinitas, California; the 161-room Joie de Vivre hotel in Oceanside, California; and more.

In addition, the growth of the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House select service brands remains a top priority for the company, with more than 100 facilities expected to open across North and South America through 2022.

In November, Hyatt announced it would be introducing large-format bathroom amenities and reducing single-use water bottles by June 2021.

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Ka’anapali Beach Hotel

Ka'anapali Beach Hotel Announces Kealaula Enhancement Project

Marriott Signed Record Number of Rooms in 2019

Atari Announces New Video Game Hotel Chain

New Year, New You at Marigot Bay Resort & Marina

2020 Brings 12 Reasons to Visit Hotel Xcaret Mexico

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS