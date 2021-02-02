Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson Reducing Schedule to Battle Cancer
Marriott International announced president and CEO Arne Sorenson would be temporarily reducing his schedule to undergo more demanding treatment for pancreatic cancer.
Sorenson is expected to step back from full-time oversight of the company for several months, but will remain president and CEO. During his time away, Sorenson has tapped two veteran Marriott executives to share the responsibility for overseeing the day-to-day operations.
“Arne has the full support of the board and the executive team as he takes this time to focus on his health, and our prayers are with him for a speedy recovery,” Chairman of the Board J.W. Marriott, Jr. said.
The hotel company revealed Stephanie Linnartz would oversee the International lodging division, as well as Legal, Human Resources and Communications & Public Affairs. Tony Capuano would lead the company’s U.S. and Canada lodging division and Finance.
“Arne has built an excellent executive team,” Marriott continued. “I have every confidence in Stephanie and Tony and the entire leadership team to continue to implement our strategy and to not miss a beat running day-to-day operations.”
Marriott announced in May 2019 that Sorenson had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was beginning treatment.
Sorenson released a statement about the decision and the leadership team temporarily in place.
“Since my diagnosis, I’ve been working with a great medical team at Johns Hopkins to treat this cancer. While I have worked throughout my treatment to date and plan to remain as engaged in the business as my health allows, the right thing to do for me, my family and the company is to focus on my health.”
“I know Stephanie and Tony will work with Marriott’s strong executive team to continue to move the company forward. I, along with my family and my medical team, remain optimistic about my prognosis and I plan to return full-time after the conclusion of my treatments.”
