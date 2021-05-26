Marriott Debuts First Luxury Collection Hotel in South Korea
Marriott’s The Luxury Collection debuts its first hotel in South Korea: Josun Palace, built in 1914 as one of the country’s first luxury hotels.
Josun Palace is located in the Gangnam area of Seoul, one of its most energetic areas. Within close proximity to the city’s most popular shopping and entertainment attractions, as well as Bongeunsa, a Buddhist temple, and Samneung Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The hotel offers a luxurious and timeless design that harkens back to the age in which it was built. It features 254 rooms and suites, with incredible city views. Each room and suite offers guests toiletries and bath amenities by The Luxury Collection’s signature brand, ‘Le Chemin’ by BYREDO, along with a private bar.
Josun Palace features five dining options. Guests can enjoy modern Cantonese fine dining at The Great Hong Yuan, Korean food at Eatanic Garden, local and international food at Constans or cocktails and afternoon tea at the 1914 Lounge & Bar. Josun Deli the Boutique also serves pastries and cakes, along with coffee and tea.
The hotel includes a heated indoor pool and a deck that offers photo-worthy panoramic views of the city skyline. A sauna, fitness center and three large, medium and smaller-sized event spaces are also available for use.
"Seoul is a vibrant and culturally rich city, making it a natural fit for our expanding footprint as we continue to offer our global explorers captivating home bases from which to explore all corners of the world," said Philipp Weghmann, VP and Global Brand Leader for The Luxury Collection. "Josun Palace will draw on its storied legacy, and we're delighted to offer our guests distinctive design and exceptional service as they discover this magical destination."
This hotel is part of Marriott's portfolio of independent hotels. Almost 70 new hotels, including Josun Palace, are expected to debut this year alone.
Josun Palace is part of Marriott International’s Commitment to Clean initiative. It is also using UV-C sterilization in all of its rooms. Guests have the ability to request hotel services using their own smartphones and devices, and a robot butler is available at all hours to deliver amenities to guests.
