Marriott to Open All-Inclusive Hotel in the Dominican Republic

W All-Inclusive Punta Cana in Uvero Alto.
W All-Inclusive Punta Cana in Uvero Alto. (photo via Marriott International Media)

Marriott International announced a management agreement with Grupo Puntacana and MAC Hotels to begin construction on the W All-Inclusive Punta Cana in Uvero Alto, an adults-only all-inclusive property in the Dominican Republic.

The hotel is expected to be the first W Hotels property in the market and one of the first W All-Inclusive resorts globally. The resort will feature 349 guest rooms with balconies and plunge pools, as well as several suites.

With adult-focused programming, plans for the resort include a spa with 11 treatment rooms, a retail area, three pools with pool bars and eleven food and beverage destinations. The project is expected to break ground in the coming months with an anticipated opening date in 2025.

“Punta Cana is the perfect destination for both the W Hotels brand and an all-inclusive luxury resort,” Marriott Chief Development Officer Laurent de Kousemaeker said. “We look forward to bringing the vision for this fun adult playground to life with Grupo Puntacana and MAC Hotels.”

The deal is part of Grupo Punta Cana’s diversification and growth strategy, which has already contributed to the development of more than 40,000 hotel rooms in the area. For MAC Hotels, the investment represents its third project in the country.

“Today's signing with Grupo Puntacana and Marriott International allows us to move up to the next stage in our company's growth and development, and we thank both Marriott and Grupo Punta Cana for the confidence they have shown us,” MAC Hotels CEO Begona Amengual said. “We are excited to provide an unparalleled experience for guests coming to the beaches of Punta Cana.”

