Mexico’s Velas Resorts Celebrate Frida Kahlo in July With Special Menu
Hotel & Resort Velas Resorts June 04, 2019
Mexico’s Velas Resorts will offer special food and beverage tasting menus dedicated to Frida Kahlo’s favorite dishes and ingredients in honor of her birthday, July 6, 2019.
Each of the resorts is offering a unique menu included in the nightly rate with beverage pairing consisting of Mexican wines, beer or ancestral spirits.
Highlights include a Bean Cappuccino Soup with cotija cheese foam and Braised short rib in Mole de Olla. Mole de olla is a traditional soup made of prickly pear, squash, zucchini, green beans, corn, and potato, submerged into a broth of guajillo and pasilla chili, seasoned with garlic, onion, and epazote.
Fish dishes star too such as Pulque-marinated Trout served with seasonal vegetables and handmade tortillas and Salmon "Al pastor" with roasted pineapple puree and red wine-braised onions. Dessert favorites include a Chocolate and Mole Mousse, Cottage Cheesecake with Caramelized Poblano Chili and a Corn Mousse stuffed with huitlacoche (corn fungus) and pinole ice cream. Pinole is ground dried corn which is then mixed with a combination of cocoa, agave, cinnamon, chia seeds, and vanilla.
Available at the Grand Velas resorts in Los Cabos, Riviera Maya and Riviera Nayarit and Casa Velas in Puerto Vallarta, the culinary offering is part of the resorts’ commitment to ongoing innovation with unique experiences inspired by Mexican history, culture and traditions. The menu at Grand Velas Riviera Maya will be available for the remainder of the year.
All-inclusive rates include luxury suite accommodations, a la carte gourmet meals at a variety of specialty restaurants, premium branded beverages, 24-hour in-suite service, fitness center, taxes, gratuity and more.
SOURCE: Velas Resorts press release.
