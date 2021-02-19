Palladium Hotel Group Gives Guests More Reasons To Travel in 2021
Yes, vaccines are finally becoming available, but the pandemic crisis has yet to drastically subside, and we still find ourselves living in the “new normal”. Even as COVID-19 continues to be troublesome, Palladium Hotel Group is providing guests with plenty of reasons to enjoy more peace of mind, comfort and convenience throughout their resort experience.
The company’s latest action—implemented in January to coincide with new U.S. requirements that anyone entering the country supply negative COVID-19 test results—has been to offer on-site testing at its properties.
For guests traveling to the United States, Palladium is providing rapid antigen testing free of charge at its hotels. While antigen tests are accepted for entry to the U.S., Canadian travelers need PCR tests to re-enter Canada, which the hotel group is also providing on-site for a fee.
As early as July 2020, Palladium had begun providing guests with free medical insurance, allowing them to travel with complete confidence that—even in the unforeseen event that they should come down with COVID during their stay—they’re covered for a 10-day extended stay on the property, over $120,000 worth of medical care expenses, emergency hospital transfers and more. The ‘Stay Safe Plus’ insurance is automatically applied for guests staying at any of the brand’s properties in Mexico, Jamaica or the Dominican Republic.
Also in effect for almost eight months now is Palladium’s newly-developed, advanced set of health and safety protocols—created in collaboration with leading inspection, testing and certification company SGS—which enable guests to visit at any of its 48 properties in the Americas and Europe with complete confidence that every possible precaution is being taken to protect their health and welfare.
In addition to raising its sanitation and hygiene standards to meet the challenge of COVID-19, the company created the ‘Palladium Hotel Group Global Customer Experience and Safety Council’—also in partnership with SGS— which is chaired by Palladium’s Chief Operations Officer and includes various properties’ chief operating officers, commercial directors, quality directors and food and beverage directors.
The Council’s role is to ensure that Palladium’s health and safety standards and procedures continue to keep pace with the pandemic’s developments; and that the very latest cleaning, disinfection and hygiene protocols and technologies are being deployed across the group’s portfolio. Social distancing measures are in place throughout hotels’ indoor and outdoor spaces, with reservations encouraged for guests to use the swimming pools, fitness centers, children’s areas, etc., as well as at restaurants.
Palladium Hotel Group has also made it possible for customers to book with confidence, even amid the uncertain travel conditions that COVID-19 has brought with it. Flexible cancellation policies are in place across the group’s hotel collection in case guests find that they need to cancel or change their reservations. The details of cancellation terms and conditions vary somewhat according to the specific hotel brand, and whether the property you’re booking is located in Europe or the Americas.
