Planet Hollywood and The LINQ Hotels To Return To Full-Week Operations
Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti March 14, 2021
Casino-resort giant Caesars Entertainment today announced that it plans to resume hotel operations seven days a week at Las Vegas’ Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino beginning Monday, March 15, as well as at The LINQ Hotel + Experience beginning Monday, March 22. Since the decline of consumer demand due to COVID-19, the hotels had previously been open only for weekend stays, although casino gaming floors have continued to operate 24/7 since the properties reopened last year.
“We are excited to welcome even more guests back to two of our popular resorts seven days a week,” said Sean McBurney, Regional President of Las Vegas Operations for Caesars Entertainment. “With Governor Sisolak’s recent announcement, we are encouraged Las Vegas will continue to rebound beyond expectations. Spring break, the big college basketball tournament, pool season and more are around the corner, and we can’t wait to see more friendly faces on the casino floor.”
Other amenities that will also be open seven days a week include:
Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino:
Gaming
—Gaming Floor
—Race & Sports Book
Food and Beverage
—Gordon Ramsay Burger
—Extra Lounge
—PH Shiver Frozen Cocktails
—Café Hollywood
—Earl of Sandwich
—Starbucks
The LINQ Hotel + Experience:
Gaming
—Gaming Floor
—The BOOK
Food and Beverage
—Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar
—Nook Express
—Hash House A Go Go
—3535
—Purple Zebra
—Re:Match Bar
—Catalyst Bar
Pool
—Influence, The Pool at The LINQ Hotel + Experience
The Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood—offering a variety of noteworthy retailers and eateries, located at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip—also continues to operate daily.
Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino and The LINQ Hotel + Experience have both implemented Caesars’ new set of advanced health and safety protocols in response to the pandemic, which includes frequent cleaning and sanitization protocols, physical distancing practices, and a mandatory mask-wearing policy for both guests and employees.
For more information, visit caesars.com.
