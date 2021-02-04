Preferred Hotels & Resorts Welcomes 18 New Member Hotels
WHY IT RATES: In preparation for the travel sector's recovery, Preferred Hotels & Resorts has welcomed 18 unique new independent hotels from all around the globe to its ranks. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Preferred Hotels & Resorts—the world’s largest independent hotel brand—is delighted to announce 18 new member hotels that joined its global portfolio from September 1, 2020, through January 31, 2021. Ranging in style and setting from an iconic Cape Cod retreat to an eco-luxe hideaway on the Greek island of Santorini, each of these new member hotels and resorts provides local, personalized, and authentic guest experiences to fuel the growing enthusiasm around planning and booking post-holiday trips this year, including rescheduled family reunions, couples' escapes, solo retreats, and exotic adventure breaks.
Highlights of the new additions include:
—Chatham Bars Inn (Massachusetts, United States) - Set in New England’s famed Cape Cod along 25 acres of luscious oceanfront grounds, the legendary retreat was originally built in 1914 as a semi-private hunting lodge boasting its own private beach and, today, features 217 airy New England-styled guestrooms and suites – including 12 adults-only spa suites – spread across 30 cottage-style buildings. Guests can relax on a beach cabana, head out on the water during a complimentary harbor tour, and peruse the boutique shops of historic downtown Chatham – all just steps away. Seasonality is top of mind at all four of the hotel’s on-site restaurants, which offer guests fresh, local culinary experiences using ingredients from the property’s eight-acre farm.
—Hotel & Spa Mansion Solis by HOTSSON (Morelia, Mexico) – Located within the UNESCO World Heritage Centre of Morelia, the contemporary all-suite hotel offers 24 spacious and well-appointed guestrooms ideal for both business and leisure travelers. Once the former residence of Michoacán singer-songwriter Marco Antonio Solís, the storied hotel embodies its musical past with unique architectural design details, such as the guitar-shaped swimming pool and intimate live music performances. After a day exploring local historic sites and attractions, guests can return to enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine at the flagship restaurant or sundowner cocktails at the rooftop bar, El Milagrito, which extends panoramic views across the picturesque city.
—Pendry Manhattan West (New York, United States) – The first New York City property from Pendry Hotels & Resorts will debut this summer as part of the eight-acre, six-building Manhattan West development in Hudson Yards. The new hotel’s design blends characteristics and features from both coasts of the United States across 134 guestrooms and 30 suites, and offers creative social spaces including a signature restaurant, lounge and open-air terrace bar, and meeting and events rooms. Situated between Madison Square Garden and the new 7-train station at Hudson Yards, Pendry Manhattan West is ideal for visitors looking for a luxury retreat to return to after a day out exploring the Big Apple.
—Hotel Diplomat (Stockholm, Sweden) – An art nouveau architectural masterpiece overlooking Stockholm harbor, the 130-room city-center hotel features contemporary interiors with romantic Juliette balconies and scenic views across the water. Home to an extensive art collection that features pieces by renowned Swedish artists, Hotel Diplomat regularly hosts artist exhibitions, including contemporary photographers, and the on-property restaurant and bar offer a variety of gourmet plates, fusing traditional Swedish cuisine with Mediterranean influences. Guests can also relax and unwind in the relaxation area complete with sauna, showers, loungers, fitness center, and an array of wellness treatments and services.
—Andronis Arcadia (Santorini, Greece) – Located on the fringe of Oia village, known for its cobblestone lanes and enchanting coastal sunsets, the exterior of this stylish retreat keeps with the region’s architecture of whitewashed walls and bamboo roofs, while earthy-luxe interiors bring the outdoors in. An appreciation for the natural surroundings is also reflected across 52 suites, featuring plunge pools with sea views, and at Eden Villa – Oia’s largest villa that is complete with six bedrooms over three floors, its own spa, fitness center, private chef, and two private pools. Guests can feast at two on-property restaurants, offering taverna-style dishes and ultra-fresh sushi, and enjoy downtime at the spa that extends an infinity pool, outdoor relaxation area, and locally inspired treatments.
Other member hotels to join Preferred Hotels & Resorts since September 1, 2020, include:
—The Clement Palo Alto (Palo Alto, California, United States): A stone’s throw from the buzzing town of Palo Alto in northern California, the hotel offers a luxury, all-inclusive experience with 23 spacious one-and-two-bedroom suites.
—The Lancaster Hotel (Houston, Texas, United States): A landmark in the heart of Houston’s theatre district, the hotel extends 93 rooms and suites, and more than 100 internationally recognized Texan artworks.
—Arte Hotel Lima (Lima, Peru): The design of this welcoming 56-room mid-rise hotel is inspired by the artistic and vibrant atmosphere of the nearby Costa Verde Cliffs – a clifftop promenade overlooking a local surf spot in the Pacific Ocean.
—Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana (Punta Cana, Dominican Republic): Along the white sand beaches of Punta Cana, this ultra-luxurious resort that opened its doors this month offers a relaxing retreat across 345 guestrooms, seven globally inspired restaurants, an array of swimming pools, and spa.
—Palacio Provincial (Old San Juan, Puerto Rico): A historic diplomatic building in the heart of the old capital, the hotel boasts 43 rooms and suites, an oasis courtyard restaurant, and a rooftop pool deck with views across the San Juan Bay.
—ette hotel (Orlando, Florida, United States): Set to open in April 2021, the hotel is located outside of Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom, and features 126 rooms and suites that are ideal for families seeking a sophisticated hotel stay near the top attractions.
—Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort (California, United States): Set on a 10,500-acre working cattle ranch in the heart of Santa Barbara wine country, the 73-room resort offers an all-inclusive experience.
—Casa di Langa (Piedmont, Italy): Nestled in northern Italy’s Piedmont region, next to the vineyard landscapes of Le Langhe, the sustainable 39-room luxury retreat is set to open Spring 2021.
—The Lowry Hotel (Manchester, United Kingdom): Overlooking the city’s River Irwell, the contemporary luxury hotel, popular with celebrities and high-profile guests, features 165 rooms and suites, fine-dining restaurant, and spa.
—Almar Jesolo Resort & SPA (Venice Riviera, Italy): Located on Italy’s Adriatic Riviera, the 197-room wellbeing retreat is perfectly located for beach days and trips to the magical city of Venice.
—Lago Resort Menorca Suites del Lago 5* (Menorca, Spain): Opening May 2021, the adults-only eco-retreat is close to Menorca’s finest beaches, and features 91 suites, a heated Thalasso pool, and an exclusive Japanese-Menorcan restaurant.
—Hacienda de Abajo (La Palma, Spain): Originally the main house on a 17th-century plantation, the adults-only 32-room hotel is set in the charming village of Tazacorte, just minutes from the beach.
—Hotel Metropolitan Premier Taipei (Taipei, Taiwan): Scheduled to open in summer 2021, the hotel is located in a buzzy, central location perfect for both business and leisure travelers, and features 288 guestrooms and suites, a variety of restaurants, and banquet rooms.
Since 1968, Preferred Hotels & Resorts has remained committed to supporting the world’s finest independent hotels, resorts, residences, and regional hotel groups – and the inspired travelers who favor the independent travel experience. Member hotels can take advantage of a range of benefits including I Prefer Hotel Rewards, the brand’s points-based loyalty program with more than 3.8 million travelers currently enrolled globally. Most of these new member hotels offer guests the opportunity to enroll in I Prefer for the opportunity to earn points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, Elite status, and other special benefits such as complimentary internet to members upon every eligible stay at more than 650 participating locations worldwide.
Each new member property represented with the Preferred Hotels & Resorts portfolio is bookable via the brand website, and travel advisors can book client stays on GDS using the “PH” and “PV” chain codes. For hotel owners and operators exploring options to stay or become independent, visit PreferredHotels.com/Freedom.
For more information, visit preferredhotels.com.
SOURCE: Preferred Hotels & Resorts press release.
