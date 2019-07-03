Romance in Cap Cana
Nestled in on the eastern shores of the Dominican Republic, Cap Cana is a destination for tourists to stay in during a vacation. Similar to other areas on this island such as La Romana and Punta Cana, Cap Cana offers a laidback atmosphere with picturesque views.
Travelers looking for romance will find it in this area, especially with a stay at TRS Cap Cana Hotel by Palladium Hotel Group. This property was newly opened less than a year ago and is conveniently located no more than a 15-minute drive from the Punta Cana International airport. There are several reasons that make this resort a great option for a romantic getaway.
First of all, it’s adults-only, so there aren’t any kids splashing around cramping the quiet vibe. Whether couples are traveling without their children or they don’t have any back home, the adults-only atmosphere sets the stage for a relaxing, romantic retreat.
Compared to other all-inclusive resorts, this property is on the smaller side with only 115 rooms. The small number of rooms gives it a boutique feel, and each room is specifically designed to offer guests a true adults-only experience.
Couples can relax throughout the day, lingering in one of the exclusive swimming pools or down by the beach with their toes in the pristine white sand. If that sounds a bit too relaxing, guests can choose to get active with water sports, a boat trip or deep-sea fishing. There are also several exciting excursions to do throughout the island.
Nothing says romance like a trip to the spa, and guests staying at TRS Cap Cana Hotel have access to the Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness Center, a facility featuring hot tubs, saunas, steam rooms and a gym. There are also private treatment rooms for massages and other spa treatments.
This intimate resort is a wonderful place to not only celebrate a honeymoon, but also a wedding or vow renewal. Couples can host the wedding of their dreams on the shores of the Caribbean Sea or renew their vows in front of close friends and family, creating memories to be cherished for a lifetime.
