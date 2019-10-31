Solmar Hotels & Resort Wraps up 2019 With Best Travel Deals
While there are numerous reasons to escape to Cabo San Lucas with loved ones, Solmar Hotels & Resorts, a collection of all-suites resorts located in Baja California Sur’s most desired beach destinations, offers travelers another irresistible excuse for Baja-style getaway with its Spooky Sale, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales featuring up to 62 percent off their stay.
“This is an extremely exciting time for us at Solmar Hotels and Resorts as we’re about to inaugurate our 18-hole Greg Norman Golf Course and are expanding our offering to provide both solo travelers as well as families with a one-stop-shop at our seven resorts,” said Ricardo Orozco, vice president of Solmar Hotels & Resorts. “From our unique salt-water lagoon to our ample gastronomical offering and everything in between, we believe that the best memories are the ones that are shared with loved ones, so we invite families to create their own at our one-of-a-kind resorts.”
The fastest way to take advantage of these unbeatable deals is with the Spooky Sale where guests will be able to save up to 60 percent off their stay until November 4, 2019, and travel any time before September 30, 2020.
To take advantage of these discounted dates travelers are invited to visit promotions.solmar.com/HALLOWEEN/.
For families planning on landing the best Black Friday deals from the comfort of their home, Solmar Hotels & Resorts offers the Black Friday Deal with up to 62 percent off rates valid on November 29, 2019, only.
Travelers, whether looking to take a journey on their own or longing for an overdue family reunion, will be able to travel from November 29, 2019, to December 20, 2020 (blackout dates: December 26 through December 31, 2019.) To book this deal, please visit promotions.solmar.com/blackfriday/.
On December 2, 2020, guests will have another chance to take advantage of up to 62 percent discounted rates with the hotelier’s Cyber Monday Deal. With a travel window spanning from December 2, 2019 to December 20, 2020, travelers are invited to enjoy a family-friendly atmosphere, exquisite cuisine, modern amenities, and above all, unparalleled service that can only be found at Solmar Hotels & Resorts. To take advantage of this deal, please visit promotions.solmar.com/cybermonday/.
Starting with the youngest of guests, children will delight in possibilities ranging from brilliantly imagined kid’s clubs – like a real-life Treehouse club at Grand Solmar Land’s End Resort and Spa– to countless games such as pool-side ping-pong to a fun game of mini golf at Playa Grande Resort & Grand Spa’s.
At the newest resort, Grand Solmar at Rancho San Lucas Resort Golf & Spa, little ones can be entertained for hours at the on-site waterpark. Older kids and teenagers, along with their parents, will appreciate the many adventurous excursions available such as exploring Cabo’s desert outback aboard ATVs or camelback or venturing out on the water for some snorkeling or whale spotting in season. The vacation options continue for the adults with oceanside spa treatments, exquisite gastronomy, and mixology classes, lounging by the pool while enjoying spectacular vistas of the Pacific and much more.
Families will also appreciate the proximity of most Solmar Hotels & Resorts just a short walk to the lively Cabo San Lucas marina for shopping and dining.
Whether five or 55 years old, every guest is a priority at Solmar Hotels & Resorts and the multigenerational experiences offered at each of its seven all-suite resorts are a testament to that fact.
SOURCE: Solmar Hotels & Resorts press release
