The Best Caribbean Resorts for Single Travelers
Hotel & Resort Sanctuary Cap Cana Valentín Fuentes December 26, 2022
If you are single and planning a vacation in the Caribbean, you should know that there are excellent adults-only resorts located on some of the best beaches, where guests are welcomed with first-class amenities and unique experiences.
These are some of the most recommended resorts where single travelers can discover luxury amidst the natural surroundings of the select Caribbean region.
Sanctuary Cap Cana
This luxurious adult-only resort in the Dominican Republic offers newly renovated facilities, including fine dining restaurants, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a spectacular spa with treatments performed by expert therapists in the most recognized techniques worldwide.
Sanctuary Cap Cana is located in the most exclusive area of Punta Cana. It expands on a 30,000-acre plot where the most charming beaches of the site are located and where singles coexist with each other and meet in outdoor activities and a vast repertoire of water sports.
For golfers, this resort has the Punta Espada Golf Club, designed by the legendary Jack Nicklaus, which is considered one of the best in the Caribbean, and where guests can play alone or in teams. Also, a great attraction is the spectacular Marina, where several sport fishing trips depart.
Sanctuary Cap Cana offers high-quality, all-inclusive services with gourmet dining, stunning beaches, luxurious facilities, swim-up suites, and the aforementioned top-class spa. The different restaurants have sophisticated menus with both local and international specialties, and at the Beach Bar, guests enjoy snacks and exotic cocktails in front of a fantastic beach.
For those who prefer pool service, Freshco Bar offers refreshing beers and cocktails, and to enjoy a wide choice of international beers and cocktails from an extraordinary indoor venue, Ocean Club & Bar is ideal, as well as Love Bar, which is located in the main lobby of the resort and where guests relax with piano music.
Entertainment options for single guests include theme parties, live music, evening cocktails, six pools (one from seawater), ping-pong, dance classes, beach soccer, tennis clinics, art galleries, boutiques, and gift shops, among others.
TRS Coral Hotel
Located in Costa Mujeres in the Mexican Caribbean, just minutes from Cancun, TRS Coral Hotel offers singles the best experiences in top-notch facilities and nearby places to have fun with relaxation and sports activities such as the Rafa Nadal Tennis Center and the world-renowned Zentropia Spa & Wellness.
Guests can enjoy walks surrounded by palm trees and modern facilities that meet strict sustainability standards, with architecture designed to respect the environment. Singles, in addition to having the option of hiring tours of the ancient Mayan ruins, enjoy a great night atmosphere, as well as cultural events, entertainment, and one of the best gastronomies of the region that is offered in five à la carte restaurants with menus designed by the chefs of the resort.
In two restaurants, guests have a wide variety of international buffets. In the others, the cuisine options are Mediterranean, Italian, Thai, Indian, and Japanese, as well as a Steak House, which offers recipes based on meat, ribs, and chops.
The different categories of suites available at TRS Coral Hotel include views of the mangrove and the ocean, swim-up pools, furnished terraces, whirlpool tubs, and jacuzzis, depending on the category chosen.
Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort
This resort is an excellent choice for any single person who wants to escape from the cold winter and enjoy great experiences in the beautiful biodiversity of the Caribbean, including natural wonders such as an impressive flamingo sanctuary.
Located on 40 acres near the city of Oranjestad, this resort is perfect for recovering lost energy and charging batteries with fun and relaxing activities in newly renovated facilities. It is worth mentioning that guests have access to Flamingo Beach, a place only for adults where singles socialize and enjoy the area's natural wonders. The restaurants and bars at Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort serve an extensive range of food and beverages in a relaxed and sophisticated atmosphere, from signature cocktails to delicious steaks.
Its private islands boast extraordinary beaches that, in addition to being home to large families of flamingos, offer the best views of the Caribbean. In addition, for those who want adrenaline-filled gaming experiences, Wind Creek Crystal Casino offers a variety of games, such as Black Jack, Roulette, 3-Card Poker, Caribbean Stud Poker, and modern slot machines.
Royalton White Sands Montego Bay
Singles looking for elegance and special treatment find Royalton White Sands Montego Bay a great place to enjoy outdoor activities in Jamaica's fresh air and, at night, entertainment designed for their needs and tastes.
Those looking for relaxation and first-rate gastronomy are in the right place. At Royal Spa, services include a range of treatments, hydrotherapy circuits, spa packages with facials, body and foot treatments, spa rituals, and an extensive massage menu. All this is supervised by certified instructors and expert therapists who work to revitalize guests, awaken their senses and stimulate their spirit.
Highlights also include haute cuisine, in-room service 24 hours, and restaurants with signature menus elaborated with local and international flavors. For example, Gourmet Marché serves an exclusive buffet with fresh fruit juices. Armadillo is a space where guests enjoy Tex-Mex recipes, while Calypso guests will find a delicious menu based on Jamaican dishes. At Jade, sophisticated Asian cuisine is served, and meat is the specialty at Hunter Steakhouse.
Other restaurants are Grazie Italian Trattoria, which offers refreshing Mediterranean dishes, and Taj, Indian, which serves exceptional food with recipes like the traditional Butter Chicken and Vegetable Biryani, among others. Finally, diners enjoy excellent teppanyaki-based creations cooked by expert grill masters in Zen.
The live shows in the Entertainment Plaza are ideal for singles who will enjoy different options every night. What's more, Royalton White Sands Montego Bay offers signature cocktails in indoor and outdoor bars like Diamond Club Lounge, Diamond Club Beach Bar, Lobby Bar, Dips SwimUp Bar and Martini Mix.
