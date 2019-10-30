The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe Debuts Pure Rooms as Part of Expanded Wellness Offerings
The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, a luxury AAA Five Diamond resort nestled mid-mountain at Northstar California Resort, is pleased to introduce new wellness offerings to its roster of amenities, including a number of Pure Rooms that promote well-being.
The resort partnered with Pure Wellness to enhance a select number of guest rooms to offer the state-of-the-art Pure air purification systems, a hypoallergenic environment, and allergy-friendly bedding to provide guests with a better night rest. The Pure Rooms add to the extensive services and experiences the mountainside resort currently offers, such as spa treatments and fitness amenities for the wellness-minded traveler.
“Whether it be fitness options to stay active or decompressing during a getaway, wellness continues to be an important consideration for the modern traveler,” says Andre Priemer, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe. “Offering a robust selection of treatments and experiences catered to guests’ needs is our goal and aligns with our efforts to provide the highest level of hospitality and service possible.”
The new wellness offerings include:
Pure Rooms
These specialty rooms that cater to the health-conscious traveler use Pure Wellness’ seven-step process utilizing patented air filtration technology to create clean environments, resulting in improved sleep, enhanced breathing, and reduced cold symptoms common amongst travelers. The system especially eases the stay for guests who suffer from allergies or asthma.
Peloton Bikes & Virtual Workout Wall
The resort’s fitness center recently debuted four elite Peloton exercise bikes, one of the world’s most respected and acclaimed exercise spinning companies, as well as a high-tech virtual workout wall for guest use. Fitness On Demand is an industry-leading platform for virtual fitness that will provide guests with unparalleled variety in formats, classes and popular exercise routines, including yoga and spin. The Fitness Center is open seven days a week. Access is complimentary for resort guests as part of the resort fee.
Mountain Activities
The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe offers memorable mountain activities for guests, including:
—Mountainside Yoga – A breath-centered yoga class with an incredible mountainside view combines gentle, meditative movements, stretches and deep healing for the most vital restoration.
—Scenic Hiking – Visitors can partake in a short 2.3-mile hike to Sawmill Lake directly from the backyard of the resort or venture around the area for favorites, such as the Tahoe Rim Trail and many trails around Donner Lake.
Seasonal Spa Treatments
The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Lake Tahoe debuted new treatments designed to relax and ease discomforts often experienced during the winter season, including:
—Winter Body Scrub – Ponderosa Pine Remedy – This 50-minute indigenous body treatment includes a creamy exfoliation polish with added local pine salve to soothe skin and treat sore muscles and joint pain after a day on the mountain. 50 Minutes, $195
—Winter Facial and Eye Treatment – Alpine Glow – This deep repairing facial contains high levels of polypeptides to boost skin hydration to smooth lines & wrinkles. Containing natural firming and lightening ingredients, the Lumafirm facial delivers a beautiful and luminous result. The rejuvenating treatment begins with an Alpine Glow Facial with a face massage of essential Jasmine oil designed to lift your senses to the highest state of relaxation. The facial peaks with the lift and glow ageless creamy mask to restore skin’s suppleness and youthful glow. 50 Minutes, $205
—Winter Body Wraps – High Altitude Fire & Ice Therapy – Warm up from head to toe with a hot Red Copper Desert Heat wrap. This bubbly heating wrap is rich in red copper and treats painful joints & muscles. This natural earthen wrap cocoons you in a warm, soothing sense of well-being for all-over holistic healing. While cocooned, the team performs a soothing cold stone facial massage with nourishing benefits. This service is concluded with a luxurious Tahoe Hot Stone Massage. 100 Minutes, $375
