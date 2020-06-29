Unique Adventures for All Ages at Fairmont Mayakoba
June 29, 2020
Fairmont Mayakoba, a 401-room hotel located in Riviera Maya, recently reopened to visitors with extensive health and safety measures in place. Travelers of all ages in search of an adventurous post-quarantine vacation will find it with a stay at this unique resort.
Most people headed to the Riviera Maya area are looking to cool off in the water at some point throughout their stay. Fairmont Mayakoba has plenty of opportunities for splashing around, especially during the hot summer months.
Water adventures include scuba diving, jet-skiing, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, sailing and volleyball. Travelers can even head to the Mayakoba Dive & Water Sports Center to learn more about diving or sharpen their skills.
Here guests can work with the certified instructors and explore the world’s second-largest barrier reef. All levels and abilities are welcome.
Those looking for a private experience can book an excursion on the resort’s private 55’ yacht. There are three charter packages to choose from. Enjoy a day filled with water activities, snorkeling stops and, of course, delicious food and drinks along the way.
Visitors preferring to keep their adventures on land also have several activities to choose from. The resort provides access to 2.5 miles of nature trails. Head out on foot or on a bike through lush forests and around the El Camaleon Golf Course.
Other land adventures include Mayakoba’s Racket Club with four tennis courts and a paddle court and the archery range, which is equipped with six targets, bows and arrows.
Guests staying at Fairmont Mayakoba also have access to cultural activities at El Pueblito (“Little Village”). This traditional Mexican plaza offers visitors a glimpse of gorgeous architecture and the opportunity to enjoy farmers' markets, cooking classes, live music, shopping and more.
Among the endless adventures available at this property, there are also many ways to find relaxation, especially with a visit to the Willow Stream Spa for a well-deserved spa treatment. And for the highest level of luxury, visitors can consider booking a stay in one of the 34 spacious suites.
Whether it’s in the water or on land, Fairmont Mayakoba has unique activities for all ages. Grab your significant other, family or friends and head to Riviera Maya for your next adventure.
