Your Perfect Destination Wedding Awaits at Princess Hotels & Resorts
Hotel & Resort Princess Hotels & Resorts Laurie Baratti February 27, 2022
After two years of couples being forced to put their dream nuptial celebrations on hold, destination weddings are coming back in a big way.
Many engaged pairs are now looking to plan their big day someplace extraordinary, where they can live out their dream vacation while also reconnecting with friends and family after such an extended period of separation. And, when the ceremony and reception are over, they can utterly relax, since the wedding location is the same as their honeymoon destination.
For those seeking a sun-drenched, tropical getaway where they can pronounce their marriage vows and enjoy their honeymoons, there’s no place better than Punta Cana. Situated on the easternmost tip of the Dominican Republic, where the Caribbean Sea meets the vast Atlantic, it’s celebrated for year-round warm weather, powdery white sands and brilliant turquoise waters.
And, with multiple prestigious properties in gorgeous Punta Cana, Princess Hotels & Resorts offers several customizable wedding and vow-renewal packages—plus available a-la-carte services and amenities—to help couples create the personalized wedding of their dreams.
The company’s properties in the Dominican Republic include the five-star Grand Bavaro Princess (which encompasses the exclusive Platinum Club and Princess Family Club sections), Caribe Deluxe Princess, Punta Cana Princess (adults only) and Tropical Deluxe Princess resorts, all located in glorious Punta Cana.
Each Princess Hotels & Resorts property offers several spectacular venues around the property where events can be set up—from verdant lawns surrounded by lush, tropical foliage to the soft, sandy beach with waving rolling in the background.
Guests can work with wedding specialists to plan their ideal ceremony and reception in the venue that best fits their needs. Imagine standing up with your intended in an open-air, canopied terrace complete with a magical sea view; a gazebo set amid a lush garden area with an ocean view; on the Princess Main Pool Terrace, next to the palm-tree fountain and set amid lush, tropical vegetation.
Some packages also include a full formal wedding reception, held in a traditional space like an indoor banquet room or private salon, completed with plated or buffet-style dinner service white Chiavari chairs, taffeta table linens, china dishware, a dance floor and an open bar.
Wedding packages available Princess Hotels & Resorts properties in the Dominican Republic include:
— The 'Royalty' package, which caters to couples who prefer a simple, yet elegant event set in an oasis of delicate, personalized details.
— The 'Magical' package, designed for the couple who desires the style and trappings of a time-honored wedding tradition, catered specifically for them.
— The 'Princess package', designed for the non-traditional couple looking for an on-the-beach wedding experience in a uniquely relaxed atmosphere.
— The 'Infinity 'package, made for the couple who wishes to feature time-honored wedding traditions, but want to treat their guests to a more casual and relaxed, yet sophisticated, experience centered on the destination.
— The 'Hibiscus', the hotelier’s newest wedding package, provides a vintage-chic environment featuring a soft color palette, but also plenty of room for the creative eye to come to its own unique expression of a perfectly blissful wedding day.
— The 'Just for Two' package, created for the couple who seeks an intimate ceremony with nature as the main witness.
For more information, visit princess-hotels.com.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Princess Hotels & Resorts, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS