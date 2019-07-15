Travel Industry Returning to Normal After Hurricane Barry
Impacting Travel Donald Wood July 15, 2019
After becoming the first hurricane of the 2019 season, Tropical Depression Barry has been downgraded but still has the potential to dump dangerous amounts of rain on the Gulf region and Mississippi Valley.
According to Weather.com, Barry was still packing winds of up to 25 miles per hour Monday morning, with meteorologists forecasting as much as five more inches of rain in portions of Louisiana.
The tropical depression will continue to dump rain on eastern Arkansas, western Tennessee and parts of Missouri and Mississippi as it moves north toward Ohio through Monday and Tuesday, with specific areas getting as much as 15 inches of rain.
As for the travel industry, it continues to return to normal after flight cancellations, cruise diversions and road closures throughout the impacted region.
While airlines are no longer offer travel waivers, passengers flying to or from airports in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette, Louisiana; Mobile, Alabama; and Gulfport and Jackson, Mississippi are still being advised to call their airline to ensure there are no delays or cancellations.
Carnival Cruise Line and American Cruise Lines were forced to alter itineraries due to the storm, but service has returned to normal and key ports in New Orleans and Mobile have reopened.
For rail travelers, Amtrak modified service to and from New Orleans due to the storm and subsequent flooding.
