WTTC, Carnival Team Up for Virtual Coronavirus Summit
The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and the Carnival Corporation will host a global summit on the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the travel industry on July 23.
The WTTC/Carnival Corporation Global Science Summit will take place Thursday, July 23, between 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. EDT and is open to the public. The virtual meeting will share the latest scientific knowledge and evidence-based best practices related to prevention, detection, treatment and mitigation of the viral pandemic.
Global tourism leaders, WTTC Members, government agencies, destination partners, trade businesses, travel advisors and more are welcome to join the free event, which will feature a lineup of medical, epidemiology and public health experts.
“I was excited when Arnold Donald, on behalf of Carnival Corporation, approached me with this idea,” WTTC CEO Gloria Guevara said in a statement. “This event will be a powerful platform for harnessing the best thinking from across all fields of knowledge in the public and private sectors.”
“The science of this virus is rapidly evolving and these real-time insights will be invaluable in helping us determine evidence-based protection and mitigation measures to combat COVID-19,” Guevara continued. “They will also help drive global alignment and collaboration on the frontiers of science and policy, which is critical to the survival of this important sector.”
Panels will include a mix of science-based debates and discussions on key topics, such as epidemiology, transmission, therapeutics, practical risk mitigation and different screening and testing options.
The unique virtual Summit is hosted by WTTC, while Carnival Corporation designed and is producing the Summit in close coordination with WTTC leadership. To register, entrants must visit the meeting’s official website.
“COVID-19 has had a crushing global socio-economic impact and is threatening the jobs of millions of people whose very livelihoods depend upon a thriving Travel & Tourism sector for their survival,” Guevara said.
