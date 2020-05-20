CIE Tours Kicks Off an Early Launch for 2021 Group Bookings
WHY IT RATES: Travel advisors can now begin booking groups for 2021 CIE Tours, with no money required at the time of booking. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Looking forward to filling pent-up demand for travel and helping travel advisors to rebound, CIE Tours has released its 2021 groups incentive offer earlier than ever before and with a deeper advisor bonus. Travel advisors can earn an $800 booking bonus plus commission for booking a group of 10 or more travelers with CIE Tours.
The promotion applies to any of CIE Tours’ pre-set itineraries to Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales, Iceland and Italy, be it a shared group vacation that links a group with other travelers or a private group vacation. Plus, there is zero risk with no money required at booking.
Additional promotion perks of note: 50/50 co-op is available; there is a special discount for online transactions; advisors can earn up to three free places when booking a full coach, and they can extend up to 5 percent off to their clients thanks to CIE Tours’ early commitment benefit. CIE Tours has a dedicated group travel team ready to assist travel advisors with group planning and complimentary marketing materials.
Here are some sample tours to tempt clients while they dream of creating new memories with family and friends:
—Taste of Scotland and Ireland, starting at $2,279: Venture through the best of Scotland and Ireland on this all-encompassing tour. The tour begins in Scotland with an introductory tour through central Glasgow, before leaving for a scenic drive through Glencoe and a Loch Ness river cruise. Next, cheers to the birthplace of whisky at the renowned Blair Athol Distillery. After a visit to historic Edinburgh Castle, embark on a ferry to Belfast, Ireland. Irish tour stops include Dublin sightseeing, Sheepdog demonstrations, a chance to kiss the stone at Blarney Castle and a photo-worthy stop to the famous Cliffs of Moher.
—Irish Adventure, starting at $1,149: This comprehensive tour covers the spectacular scenery and history of Ireland – including popular sites like the Cliffs of Moher and Blarney Castle – on this epic tour. With stops spanning the entire country, there’s no stone left unturned on this journey. Highlights include explorations through Giant’s Causeway, Titanic Belfast, House of Waterford Crystal and colorful Cobh.
—Scottish Dream, starting at $1,949: A perfect choice for first-time visitors to Scotland. Travelers will immerse themselves in the beauty of Scotland with multiple castle tours, a trip to picturesque Isle of Skye and the bustling cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow.
—Taste of Iceland, starting at $2,349: Travelers will see Iceland’s spectacular highlights and hidden gems: cascading waterfalls, gushing geysers, the colorful charm of Reykjavik. They will soak in the famous Blue Lagoon, traverse the Golden Circle and visit the icebergs of Jokulsarlon Glacier Lagoon.
—Taste of Italy with Sorrento, starting at $3,299: Art, history, food and beauty: Take in Italy’s highlights on this enchanting tour of Venice, Florence and Rome – plus venture south to explore the romance of Sorrento and the Isle of Capri.
For more information or to book a group vacation, travel advisors can visit CIE Tours or email groups@cietours.com.
SOURCE: CIE Tours International press release.
