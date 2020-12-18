Customize Your Vacation With CIE Tours
Tours don’t have to be a one-size-fits-all vacation. CIE Tours invites travelers to travel their way with options for groups, solo guests, custom journeys, independent adventures and more.
With CIE Tours, guests can choose from traditional tours, private driver escorted trips, custom-crafted group journeys or self-drive vacations.
In Ireland, Britain and Iceland, private driver escorted trips are one of the most customizable and personalized ways to experience a destination with CIE Tours—with a private car and knowledgeable driver and guide who is familiar with local history and has plenty of insider stories to share.
CIE Tours has pre-set itineraries from which to choose, or guests can customize vacations with plenty of adventure and family-friendly options for groups as large as nine people.
For those traveling in groups of 10 or more, CIE Tours can create a private group travel experience based on pre-set itineraries or customized to the needs of the group. Popular themes include ancestry, history, literary and culinary adventures.
Independent travelers can also work with CIE to craft their own journey exploring Ireland at their own pace. Guests can go where they want, when they want with self-drive options on a pre-set route or a customized journey.
For solo travelers and traditionalists, there are guided vacations in the destination of their choice. Let CIE Tours take care of all the details while traveling from one destination to another by luxury motorcoach. Travel solo or in larger groups and share in the excitement of discovering somewhere new.
In 2021, guided vacations will be limited to 26 guests on a full-size coach to accommodate for physical distancing and allowing for more time in destinations.
