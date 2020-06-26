G Adventures Extends Tour Suspensions Through August 2020
Tour Operator G Adventures Laurie Baratti June 26, 2020
The world’s largest privately-owned, small-group travel company, G Adventures, has just announced its decision to suspend all tours that had been scheduled to depart through August 31, 2020, citing its foremost concern for the health and safety of its travels and staff teams as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to plague the planet’s populations.
Guests with reservations who had already fully paid for any G Adventures tour departing through August 31 will be issued a 110-percent travel credit on all booked tour services. The credit is valid for any future tour occurring up to two years from the end of the month in which their original booking was scheduled to depart.
Those who hold a reservation, but haven’t yet made their final payment, will have their Lifetime Deposit amount placed on file for use toward a future G Adventures tour of their choosing.
Cognizant that, even once tours resume, folks may feel uncertain about traveling in the upcoming months, the company is providing its customers with bookings on any of its tours scheduled for departure through December 31, 2020, the option to transfer their reservations to future departure dates at the same price. Or, they may pay in full for the tour they’d initially planned and opt to receive a 110-percent travel credit to keep on file for use toward a future tour.
To ensure added flexibility and peace-of-mind for those customers applying their travel credits, transferring their Lifetime Deposits or making new reservations, G Adventures’ ‘Book with Confidence’ policy enables them to cancel or rebook their tours even nearer the time of departure. Tours departing before to December 31, 2020, may be canceled or rebooked for up to fourteen days prior to departure, and those that set off between January 1 and July 31, 2021, may be canceled or changed up to 30 days prior to departure.
G Adventures has also just instituted its new ‘Travel with Confidence’ enhanced health and safety policy, which even further prioritizes cleaning measures and physical distancing protocols on all of its tours to protect travelers from the first moment of their arrival, and throughout their journeys.
For those seeking an even more socially-distanced experience, G Adventures has just launched its new ‘Travel with Confidence Plus Collection’ of 37 singular, small-group tours, which offer all the benefits of its Travel with Confidence practices, plus even more personal space.
