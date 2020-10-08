The Travel Corporation Brands Introduce a New Way to Pay
Tour Operator Janeen Christoff October 08, 2020
The Travel Corporation (TTC) and its 40 brands are making it easier for travelers to book and pay for their vacations.
Now, customers can use Uplift, a buy now, pay later program exclusively for travel. Travel advisors can now help clients spread payments out over time so clients can book the trip of their dreams and make monthly payments over an 11-month period.
With this new payment option, travelers can take advantage of deals and book preferred tour dates. TTC guests can buy their trip now, save 10 percent and pay over time through Uplift with annual percentage rates (APRs) from seven percent.
“As we have shared stories throughout 2020 about our first 100th Anniversary this year, The Travel Corporation continues to be driven by service and is constantly innovating around new ways to make travel more personalized and accessible with the best technology benefitting our loyal Travel Advisors and their clients,” said Brett Tollman, chief executive of The Travel Corporation.
Tollman noted that this new payment option provides flexibility.
“Our new partnership with Uplift includes our award-winning brands such as Uniworld, Luxury Gold, Insight Vacations, Contiki, Trafalgar, Costsaver, Brendan Vacations and African Travel, Inc. and further assists us in building on this commitment by offering our guests another way to pay for their vacations,” he said. “We believe this may be applicable during these very difficult, challenging times for some, and therefore fits their personal needs while providing a seamless booking and payment solution as well as experience.”
Uplift’s payment platform is integrated into TTC’s Travel Advisors’ booking platforms for a seamless experience.
“Like TTC, we believe travel is an essential part of the human experience,” said Uplift chief commercial officer, Tom Botts. “As we all look forward to traveling again soon, guests will require more payment options. Uplift is the ideal solution, allowing customers to book the trip they deserve while managing their expenses during these uncertain times.”
