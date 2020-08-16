ASTA Urges Congress to Get Back to Work
Travel Agent American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) Rich Thomaselli August 16, 2020
Zane Kerby, president of the American Society of Travel Advisors, delivered a stern message this week, asking members of the travel industry to urge Congress to get back to work and pass a second stimulus package.
Congress is on its traditional August recess but left without coming to an agreement on additional COVID-19 relief, as it did in March.
Kerby notes that nearly 80 percent of ASTA members applied for and received relief from the programs earlier this year. But even with that assistance, a vast majority of U.S. travel agencies will still go out of business in less than a year if they don’t get more support.
And 25 percent expect to be out of business in three months, and almost 16 percent will be out of business in six weeks or less.
Here’s Kerby’s message:
For more information on American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA)
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS