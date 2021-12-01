Carnival Corporation Locks in Travel Advisor Commission Rates Through 2023
Travel Agent Carnival Cruise Line Patrick Clarke December 01, 2021
Carnival Corporation's North American brands, including Carnival Cruise Line, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Seabourn have announced that they will maintain travel advisors' current commission tiers earned through 2023.
Carnival had previously announced that commission tiers would be maintained at 2019 levels through 2022. Wednesday's announcement extends the protection for an additional year.
Commission rates are typically based on sales volume and Carnival commission rates vary from 10 to 16 percent, depending on sailed booking volumes.
"The Carnival Corporation family of great cruise lines stands together in our commitment to support our travel advisor partners as our industry progresses to the full return to guest service," Arnold Donald, president and CEO of Carnival Corporation, said in a statement. "In honor of the holiday season where we take the opportunity to think about all that we're grateful for, I speak on behalf of each of our entire team when I say that we truly appreciate our continued partnership with the travel advisor community. We are maintaining commission tiers through 2023 as one more way to thank them for their support over this last year by providing peace of mind and confidence knowing their efforts will be compensated at the rate they have worked so hard to earn."
The announcement comes as the industry eyes a return to normal. All 22 of Carnival Cruise Line's U.S.-based cruise ships are scheduled to be back in operation by mid-March 2022.
