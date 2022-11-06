ALG Vacations Takes Home Several Awards at 2022 Travvy Awards Show
The ALG Vacations family of brands had a big night at the 2022 Travvy Awards which took place during Cruise World November 2-4, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
In the category for Best Tour Operator (Packaged) - Overall, ALG Vacations brands took home two awards--gold and bronze. Funjet Vacations won gold and Apple Vacations took home the bronze.
In Best Tour Operator (Packaged)-Caribbean, ALG took home gold and silver with Apple Vacations winning the gold and Funjet taking silver in the category.
United Vacations won silver in Best Tour Operator (Packaged) - Europe, and Funjet Vacations won gold for Best Tour Operator (Packaged) - Family.
In the Best Tour Operator (Packaged) - Mexico category, Apple Vacations won gold and Funjet Vacations took home the silver.
Southwest Vacations was honored with a bronze Travvy Award for Best Tour Operator (Packaged) - U.S./Canada, while Blue Sky Tours won silver for Best Tour Operator (Packaged) - Hawaii.
ALG Vacations' award-winning hotel brands also took home several awards.
The AMR Collection won gold for the Best Hotel Chain - Overall and silver for the Best All-Inclusive Hotel Chain.
Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun won silver for Best Luxury Hotel/Resort - Mexico, and that same resort won silver for Best All-Inclusive Resort - Destination Weddings.
In the Best All-Inclusive Family Resort - Caribbean, AMR Collection's Dreams Punta Cana Resort & Spa won a silver Travvy. Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya won the gold Travvy award for Best All-Inclusive Adult/Couples Resort - Mexico, and the Dreams Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa was named the Best All-Inclusive - Overall, taking home the gold.
Finally, the Secrets Bahia Mita Surf & Spa won gold in the category of Best All-Inclusive Resort - Spa & Wellness.
ALG Vacations has transitioned out of the pandemic this year to focus on making life better for its travel advisors, focusing on customer service and new technology advances such as its ALGVPro, which helps advisors navigate education in a more simplified manner. The company said during its 2022 Ascend Conference that it is doubling its investment in technology.
At the conference, ALG Vacations also noted that the company will renew its focus on Europe with AMR Collection brands opening on the continent, including Dreams, Secrets, Zoetry and ALUA. The properties will be in destinations such as Spain, the Canary Islands and Corfu, Greece.
