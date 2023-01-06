JetBlue Travel Products and Uber Team Up
JetBlue announced a new partnership with Uber that would award airline passengers who book a travel package with the carrier a credit for airport transfers.
The pilot program with JetBlue Travel Products and Uber offers JetBlue Vacations customers who booked flight + hotel packages to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale or Las Vegas a free $20 voucher from Uber for airport transfers.
“We are excited to give our customers even more opportunities to save on their next vacation with Uber,” JetBlue Travel Products President Andres Barry said. “Whether you’re soaking up the sun or heading to a theme park for your next vacation, your travel experience should be seamless.”
The new offer adds to JetBlue Vacations’ existing perks that come standard, including earlier boarding on flights, a free inflight alcoholic drink for adult travelers and access to 24/7 support.
Over the last two years, JetBlue Vacations’ Insider Experience program was made available in international destinations to put travelers in the hands of local experts to assist them throughout their entire journey.
To bring that same level of trust to customers traveling to domestic destinations, JetBlue Vacations and Uber have teamed up to offer jet-setters access to convenient rides between travelers’ homes or offices and the airport.
“Our work with Uber reflects our goal to add even more value to the customer experience, and over the next couple of months, the hope is to expand the program to many more domestic destinations,” Barry continued. “We’re excited to work with Uber to ensure our customers have an easy door-to-door experience.”
To take advantage of the deal, travelers click ‘add extras’ before checkout and will receive their voucher via email after booking their vacation package (approximately 24 hours before their flight). Customers can then add the coupon to a personal Uber account by clicking on the provided link.
