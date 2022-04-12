Eric Bowman | April 11, 2022 9:39 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Mergers Shaking Things Up
Mergers and acquisitions come and go.
And it’s no surprise to see so many happening in the travel industry courtesy of the hits taken from the pandemic shaking things up so much.
Last week, JetBlue made a compelling offer to acquire Spirit, which led to Spirit announcing a couple of days later that they would engage in discussions with JetBlue over the new proposal.
Is Spirit about to kick Frontier to the curb and go with JetBlue given the higher price offer? Time will tell. Mergers and acquisitions will continue to occur in our lifetime, and we’ll continue to roll with the punches, move forward and adjust as needed.
Last year, Hyatt made waves when it acquired Apple Leisure Group (ALG), leading to its global resorts portfolio doubling thanks to ALG’s AMR Collection brand. Hyatt announced last week it has now added in those AMR Collection brands (Secrets Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, Zoetry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts, Sunscape Resorts & Spas and the soon to debut Vivid Hotel & Resorts) to its loyalty program.
Over the last two years, there have been additional mergers and acquisitions from various companies like Amex Global Travel, FROSCH, Valerie Wilson Travel, and Booking Holdings.
How will these all look in a few years? History has shown us some mergers blossom and others flop.
Will we see any additional mergers in 2022?
Again, time will tell and we’ll all power through to remain a strong travel industry.
Let me know what you think of the latest merger news in the industry. You can reach out to me on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
Congress drafts legislation for a national no-fly list.
ASTA praises House passage of new COVID relief bill.
Which destinations are bouncing back from the pandemic?
The latest trends in cruising this spring.
These are the easiest international destinations to visit right now.
Royal Caribbean reveals a name for the next new world’s largest cruise ship.
The latest trends in sustainable travel.
Top Offers
The top travel deals for April.
For all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals.
More by Eric Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS