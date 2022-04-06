Last updated: 05:00 PM ET, Wed April 06 2022

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke April 06, 2022

En el próximo puente, Puerto Vallarta espera una ocupación hotelera de 80.3 por ciento. (Photo via: Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board).
The Easiest Places to Travel to This Spring and Summer

The world has largely reopened more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic and travelers have plenty of excellent destinations to choose from this spring. While COVID-19 vaccination, testing and quarantine requirements continue to vary by destination, a positive trend is emerging with many countries and territories dropping restrictions altogether, eliminating any and all confusion after a long period of uncertainty. Whether you're planning your bucket list journey through Europe or dream vacation to the Caribbean, the possibilities are seemingly endless in 2022 but some destinations simply can't be beaten in terms of their ease of access. Here are some of the least restrictive overseas destinations Americans can travel to right now.

