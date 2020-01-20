Eric Bowman | January 20, 2020 12:31 PM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Micro-Cations on the Rise
Did you take a trip over the MLK holiday weekend?
Many travelers took advantage of the long weekend by hitting the road or jumping on a plane for a short getaway.
Normally I’d be right there with them, but our first child is due this week so my wife and I can’t travel very far – doctor’s orders.
I love a good micro-cation. A short weekend getaway does wonders for the body, mind and soul.
Micro-cations will be a popular trend throughout this year and likely the entire decade as well.
They’re even trending in the cruise world.
Cruise lines like Norwegian Cruise Line, Celebrity, Virgin Voyages and more offer two-to-five-night cruises to various locations in the Caribbean.
There are plenty of holidays throughout the year to package a micro-cation around, but it doesn’t always have to be that way.
National Plan a Vacation Day is just around the corner, so figure out your vacation days and find a time to get away for a weekend in addition to whatever long vacation you plan to take. Or maybe you only want to use those paid time off days to do multiple micro-cations throughout the year.
Whatever the case may be, the point is, get out there and travel more in 2020 any way you can.
What micro-cation trips do you have planned this year?
Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
A new software issue threatens to delay the 737 MAX plane again.
United States government committee has deemed the FAA certification process safe.
Hilton launched a new brand called Tempo.
Travel advisors reached record airline ticket sales in 2019.
Looking to travel to new places in 2020? Check out the TravelPulse Travel Guides for tips and insights.
Here are 25 ways to save on travel in 2020.
